Highlights Caitlin Clark's WNBA transition struggles with a shooting slump

The majority of shot attempts are 3-pointers, lacking ball movement

Turnovers and personal fouls contributing to early WNBA challenges

For those paying attention, not much needs to be said regarding the Indiana Fever's first overall selection, Caitlin Clark.

The NCAA's all-time leader in points for women, Clark has established herself as arguably the greatest women's basketball player in NCAA history.

Her resume is endless. For as many scoring accolades that Clark has accumulated, her passing impresses just as well. Evident by her claiming the record for most assists in the women's tournament her senior year.

Her trajectory was clear. Before her senior year at Iowa University began, she was slotted to become the first overall selection in the 2024 Draft.

But as the WNBA season progresses, Clark has struggled to find her grove. Is this temporary? Or is it a sign of things to come?

Off Rhythm to Begin

Clark's shooting gets off to a rough start

Throughout the first five games of her career, Clark has struggled. Not in the 'bust' sense. But, by the standards placed on her after college, she has struggled. The transition from college to the pros is tough for anyone. Clark is no exception.

After shooting 46 percent from the floor in college, her percentage has dropped to 40 percent in the WNBA. Sure, Clark is playing much better competition now than in college. But so many of her shots seem to be rushed or heavily contested.

Too many of Clark's field goal attempts happened with 18 or 19 seconds left on the shot clock. And while that proved lethal in college, Clark must focus on getting higher-quality shots at the professional level.

Caitlin Clark NCAA & WNBA Shooting Stats Category Collegiate Stats WNBA Stats PPG 28.4 17.8 APG 8.2 5.8 3PA 13.6 8.6 3pt % 37.8% 32.6%

Yes, Clark excels in isolation scenarios due to her ability to create her own shot. But far too many of her field goal attempts are from 3. 64 percent of Clark's field goals have come from behind the three-point line through her first five games. Her average distance per shot is 19.6 feet, two and a half feet shorter than the three-point line.

If Clark wants to get out of her shooting slump, she should move the ball to look for better shots, and try to move in closer for higher-percentage shots.

One issue Clark had in college was her lack of a floater. A shot is used to lob the ball over a taller defender while attacking the basket. Most starting guards in the NBA possess it and if Clark wants to drive to the basket consistently, it is a shot she needs in her arsenal.

Ball Security

Other areas emerge as problematic for Clark

Another area Clark can improve is her turnovers. Far too often the Fever are playing from behind and one of the reasons is Clark's inefficiency with the ball in her hands. Per 100 possessions, Clark has accounted for 27.3 percent of the team's turnovers, or just over a quarter.

After five games, Clark leads the league in turnover with 29, six more than second place.

Clark is also third in the league with 17 personal fouls so far. When Clark isn't shooting threes early in the shot clock, she is committing fouls or turning the ball over, both examples of possessions coming to an end by her hand.

Caitlin Clark Fouls and Turnovers Category NCAA WNBA TPG 4.6 5.8 FPG 2.2 3.4 Lead League/Conference in TOs? Yes Yes Off. Rating Per 100 Poss. 117.9 96

But some have faith that Clark will end this slump she's found herself at the beginning of the season. She's the best player on a bad team. And with limited help around her, except for Aaliyah Boston, Clark must deal with being the focus for opposing defenses.

She'll get better and the game will slow down. It does for everyone at some point. Yes, her turnovers have been a problem, but she was asked to be the offensive focus on a rebuilding team impoverished of talent.

As the surrounding players grow, expect Clark to return to form and dominate once again.