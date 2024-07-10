Highlights Riccardo Calafiori is waiting for Arsenal and Bologna to agree a deal, with the player having agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

The defender is attracted to Arsenal's project, seeing it as one of the best in the world.

Arsenal are also looking for a striker this summer, and are competing with Manchester United for Brian Brobbey.

Riccardo Calafiori is waiting for Arsenal and Bologna to come to an agreement, having personally agreed on a move to the Emirates, as he sees the Gunners as having one of the 'best projects in the world', journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Calafiori enjoyed his breakout campaign in 2023/24, making 30 Serie A appearances for Bologna as they qualified for the Champions League under Thiago Motta. With Motta joining Juventus, it was believed that the defender might follow suit, as the Old Lady expressed interest in the Italian, but instead Arsenal have emerged as frontrunners to land his signature.

Personal terms are said to be agreed, with Calafiori reportedly attracted to the project sold to him by Mikel Arteta. However, the two clubs are still locked in negotiations over a fee and structure of payments, Fabrizio has revealed.

Calafiori 'Waiting for Arsenal'

A deal could be agreed around the £42 million mark

After enduring a career-threatening knee injury at 16, Calafiori had to rebuild himself, losing his place as a Roma player and being shipped out to Basel in 2022. However, a one-year stint in the Swiss Super League saw the centre-back regain his confidence, and he earned a move back to Italy last year.

Part of Motta's Bologna side that shocked the division by finishing fifth, Calafiori burst onto the scene in 2023/24, and then impressed in this summer's Euros with his national team. This inevitably sparked interest, most notably from Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Now, a move to north London appears imminent, with the player coming to an agreement with Arteta and Edu Gaspar over personal terms. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Calafiori is eager to work under the Spanish manager and is attracted to the club's ambition.

The journalist told GMS:

"Calafiori is really excited about this possibility to work under Mikel Arterta, to try and experience the Premier League. He believes that Arsenal is probably one of the best projects in the world, with many ambitious and talented players. So Calafiori is really waiting for Arsenal now, it depends on Bologna, but the negotiations are ongoing."

Arsenal are understood to be confident of agreeing a deal worth in the region of €50 million (£42 million). The 22-year-old - described as being "world-class" - has agreed a five-year-deal and is reportedly set to earn £65,000, a significant increase on his purported currently modest €14,000 a week.

The former Basel man will arrive to provide cover and competition for the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, while also with an eye to threatening the left-back position.

Calafiori's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 89.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.68 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.07 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.72 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.3

Arsenal In Race for Brobbey

United are also interested in the Ajax striker

Alongside strengthening in defence, Arsenal's hunt for a striker in this summer's market is well documented. While the club have failed in a move to sign Benjamin Sesko, the Gunners have also shown an interest in Victor Gyokeres, valued at £85 million.

However, this fee may deter Arteta from making a concrete offer for the Swede, and instead the north Londoners are engaged in a 'battle' with Manchester United to sign Ajax's Brian Brobbey. The 22-year-old Dutch forward scored 22 goals in 43 appearances last season, and a fee in the region of £30 million could be enough to land him this summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/07/2024