Riccardo Calafiori's impressive performances for Italy has seen him become one of EURO 2024's emerging stars, despite their early exit from the tournament - and now Arsenal are pushing to complete a deal for his services, with Fabrizio Romano stating that a deal is 'close', with personal terms already being agreed for the Bologna starlet.

Calafiori only joined the Serie A side last season after a move from Swiss club Basel, but instantly became a fan favourite in Emilia-Romagna - and some cultured performances saw the club qualify for the Champions League/European Cup for the first time since 1965, with a fifth-placed finish in the top-flight. Calafiori was instrumental to that, and the Italian centre-back has picked up vast interest from clubs across Europe - including Arsenal, who are 'close' to a move, according to Romano.

Riccardo Calafiori 'Close' to Joining Arsenal

Calafiori has been one of Bologna and Italy's best players

Romano, posting on X (formerly Twitter), stated that Arsenal are pushing to get a deal done for Calafiori as early as next week - with a final round of talks between the clubs and player involved being scheduled in that time frame.

Calafiori has made no secret of his desire to leave Bologna for pastures new after a superb 12 months on both the club and international stage, and Arsenal are 'confident' that the young defender will make the switch to the Emirates Stadium - with Calafiori wanting the move to north London.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 2,338 7th Assists 5 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Match rating 6.99 2nd

He's said to be keen on the project that Mikel Arteta has put into place, with a contract being agreed for five years - until June 2029 - on a wage of £65,000-per-week. A deal is now close according to Romano and should it get over the line, it would mark some outstanding early business from the Gunners as they aim to bolster both the potential and quality in their squad.

Calafiori has also fielded interest from Juventus - who were thought to be his first choice destination prior to Arsenal's willingness on a deal - and Chelsea, but the Blues have always been behind the Gunners in the race for his signature and with Arsenal having qualified for the Champions League, it appears that will stay the same.

Calafiori Could Play at Left-Back for Arsenal

The 22-year-old could fill in elsewhere in defence

Calafiori may struggle for game time initially, but a move to left-back could be on the cards as a result. The Italian is entering the Premier League's strongest defence of last season, having only conceded 29 goals throughout the campaign - and with William Saliba's partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes being formidable, Calafiori would do well to break into that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori was brought up in Roma's academy.

Left-back, however, is a slight issue. Kieran Tierney is seemingly surplus-to-requirements, Jakub Kiwior is a natural centre-back like Calafiori, and Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered a real loss in form last season which could hinder Arsenal again.

The go-to choice for left-back could be Dutchman, Jurrien Timber, but he only returned from a lengthy knee injury towards the end of last season and he could be given cameo appearances to build match fitness - allowing Calafiori to start and potentially make that spot his own, alongside being one of the backup centre-backs should either Gabriel or Saliba pick up an injury.

