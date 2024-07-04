Highlights Arsenal lead the race in signing Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori for around €50 million.

Calafiori is said to be impressed with Arsenal's project and has 'suitcase packed' ahead of move to England.

Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea were also interested, but Arsenal are ahead in the race.

Arsenal are now in pole position to snare the signature of Bologna and Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori after, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Mikel Arteta and Co made offers to both him and his Serie A employers, which the Italian club will find ‘impossible to refuse’.

Despite having William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and even Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior - both of whom can be utilised centrally - at his disposal, the Spanish tactician is keen to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of 2024/25, a season earmarked as another chance to knock Manchester City off their perch.

After finishing five points off the pace in last campaign's all-intense title race, tightening up their back line could be the difference maker come August. And given how well Calafiori performed in the summer in Germany, combined with his ever-growing status among football's elite, the Rome-born star could be the perfect acquisition.

Arsenal Have Calafiori Bid Accepted by Bologna

Beaten Chelsea and Liverpool to his signature

The Italian publication, via SportsWitness, have reported that Bologna have ‘said yes’ to a bid made by the north London-based outfit, which is believed to be around the €50 million mark, and Calafiori himself is on board with the project presented to him.

Corriere di Bologna, however, have played down the aforementioned report, suggesting that following Arsenal’s rejected €47 million, they are yet to return to the negotiating table with a revised offer. Calafiori, however, does have his ‘suitcase packed’ and will be making the jump from his native Italy to England in the coming days.

After a more-than-impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Italy, plenty of top Premier League clubs had circled around his signature - notably, Liverpool and Chelsea - but it seems as if Arsenal have stolen a march on their competitors in the race for the 2002-born ace’s services.

Among those interested in his signature, Arteta’s side are currently leading the pack following their proposal of a five-year deal - worth €3.5m - for the highly-rated centre-back. The consensus among reports is that Calafiori's switch from Serie A to the Premier League could be signed, sealed and delivered ‘within a few hours’, or - at the latest - by the coming weekend.

In 2023/24 alone, the 22-year-old - described as 'world-class' - played 2,780 minutes of action across all competitions and finished as his side’s top Serie A assistor, having set up a teammate on five different occasions.

