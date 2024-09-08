Arsenal fans will be sweating over a potential long-term injury for Riccardo Calafiori after he was injured on international duty for Italy vs France on Friday - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the defender will return to north London for treatment in the meantime.

Calafiori joined Arsenal from Bologna in the summer after a superb EURO 2024 campaign for his country, in which he displayed some composed defensive performances in Germany, alongside recording a vital assist in the last minute of their draw against Croatia on the final group game of the campaign. Owing to his summer form, he was a starter for Italy as they took to France in a bid to get their Nations League campaign - but the defender was substituted just after the hour mark after a freak injury. He will no longer play a part for his nation in the coming days as a result - and Romano has stated that he will be assessed by the Gunners' medical staff.

Romano: Calafiori to Return to Arsenal

The defender has picked up a nasty blow so early in his Arsenal career

The report from Romano states that Calafiori has left his camp with Italy after just one of their two international games over the break, with Italy staff refusing to risk playing him following his freak injury against France.

The defender played a part in their 3-1 surprise win over Didier Deschamps' men as they went top of group A2, but he was substituted after Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele was fouled and toppled onto the defender in what looked like a serious leg injury.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

The Arsenal defender will return to London, where he will be assessed by the Gunners' medical staff ahead of his road to recovery in the Premier League, and as a result, it means that he will no longer play a part in their game against Israel on Monday evening with Gunners bosses sweating over his potential return.

The defender has already featured in two games for the Gunners in the top-flight, albeit both were off the bench as he struggles to break the dominance of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the back - but Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he isn't injured for the long-term, with the Rome-born star also capable of playing at left-back.

Arsenal Will Want to Avoid Long-Term Injuries

Their defensive ranks were depleted last season

With Jurrien Timber being sidelined with a season-ending knee injury at the start of last season, Arteta will be hoping that it isn't a case of deja vu for the Italian.

Saliba and Gabriel are a superb pair at the back for the Gunners, but any injury afforded to them alongside Calafiori potentially being ruled out means that either Ben White will have to come across to centre-back, or Jakub Kiwior setting in as a backup option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori has six caps for Italy.

Calafiori's excellence means that the Italian defender will be sorely missed both at centre-back and left-back in the coming months should he be ruled out for the long-term; though Timber has returned to the fore and will be Arsenal's main choice at left-back alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko at present - and that means that until injury happens to one of Saliba or Gabriel, Calafiori likely wouldn't have featured anyway.

