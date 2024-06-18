Highlights Calais Campbell, entering his 17th season, aims to win a Super Bowl with a young Miami Dolphins squad.

Campbell brings experience and leadership to the Dolphins' defense, featuring a team mostly under 30 years old.

Despite being past his prime, Campbell had a solid season with the Falcons last year, registering 6.5 sacks.

After signing with a brand-new team just late into the offseason, a defensive end who is about to enter his 17th pro season has high aspirations with said new squad.

The Miami Dolphins recently brought in free agent edge rusher Calais Campbell. The signings marks Campbell's return to South Florida after playing his college days at the University of Miami.

Now, as he prepares to serve as a mentor for a young Dolphins squad in 2024, he sees some real potential and has his eyes set on something that has eluded him throughout his entire career. A Super Bowl ring.

As Campbell told Miami reporters on Tuesday:

I mean, that's a big reason why I signed here, because I feel like there's a really good opportunity here. Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense. When you go through the roster, you see so many people that I feel like if we can play together and really build that team chemistry you need, we'll be a force to be reckoned with. I think that this defense is gonna be a top, very top... I don't want to go too crazy, but it's going to be a really good defense.

So it's fair to say that Campbell already likes the roster he's joining.

What does he bring to the table? How will his veteran leadership benefit the 'Fins? Let's take a deeper look...

Calais Campbell Sees Super Bowl Potential in Miami

The former All-Pro pass rusher enters his 17th NFL season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, has solidified himself as one of the top edge rushers in recent memory. But, at age 37 (he turns 38 on September 1st), he might not be as explosive as he once was. Still, he put together a very solid season last year as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, Calais Campbell started all 17 of the games he played in, tallying 56 tackles (10 for a loss), a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and 6.5 sacks. He has a total of 105.5 sacks in 244 regular season games over 16 seasons.

Now, with those stats in mind, he joins a relatively young group of defenders for Miami heading into 2024.

Miami Dolphins Defensive Captains Heading Into 2024 And Age Position Player Age DE Calais Campbell 37 (turns 38 on Sept. 1) LB Bradley Chubb 27 (turns 28 on June 24) LB Jaelan Phillips 25 years old CB Jalen Ramsey 29 (turns 30 on Oct. 24)

The majority of the Dolphins roster is under the age of 30 years old, so Campbell will bring plenty of experience and leadership to a rather young and inexperienced group.

Campbell will likely be the vocal leader on the team's front-seven, while Jalen Ramsey will be captaining the secondary.

After a disappointing end to the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins look to be an explosive team right out of the gate in 2024.

If Calais Campbell can provide some fuel and some flashbacks to his younger days, the 'Fins D will be a tough unit to solve come later in the season.

Source: Eric Edholm, NFL.com.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.