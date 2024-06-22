Highlights Defensive end Calais Campbell expresses admiration for the Dolphins' potential and views the team as a formidable force.

The Dolphins prioritize rotational depth at defensive end to enhance team chemistry.

Campbell's leadership and experience are seen as crucial elements for the Dolphins' success moving forward.

The Miami Dolphins made a splash in the offseason, bolstering their defensive line with the addition of veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

The recently signed DE loves the Dolphins' potential and sees them as a formidable force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

Campbell's arrival comes at a crucial time for Miami as they look to rebuild their pass-rushing depth after a season marred by injuries to key players.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who boasts 16 years of NFL experience, expressed his excitement about joining the team.

Via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques:

That's a big reason why I signed here, because I feel like there's a really good opportunity here. Very talented team all over the field, both offense and defense. When you go through the roster of who you have and see so many people that I feel like we can play together and build that team chemistry you need -- we'll be a force to be reckoned with.

Can the Dolphins take another step in 2024 after back-to-back playoff appearances?

Defensive Depth and Rotation May be the Key

Impact of a rotational defensive line on team chemistry

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins' defensive lineup has undergone significant changes this offseason.

In addition to Campbell, the team signed veteran Shaquil Barrett and drafted promising rookies Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara. This influx of talent provides defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver with numerous options to fill the front seven.

Weaver's approach to utilizing this depth is focused on maintaining fresh legs throughout the game. He emphasizes the importance of rotating players, particularly in Miami's hot climate. He stated:

They always say the first wave of the tsunami does damage, but the second wave does the most damage. So, for me, sometimes people get overly concerned about who is starting the football games -- that means nothing to me. I want to know who is finishing the football games.

Campbell expects to play "all over the place" under Weaver but feels most comfortable at the 5-technique defensive end position.

His experience and adaptability will be crucial as the Dolphins aim to improve their defense and challenge for the AFC East title.

Campbell's familiarity with Weaver, having played under him with the Baltimore Ravens, should facilitate a smooth transition to the Dolphins' system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dolphins' defense finished the 2023 season ranked 10th in total defense, allowing 318.3 yards per game.

Campbell also expressed his trust in Weaver's coaching abilities. He went on to say:

I feel like the main reason why I wanted to come here was because I really believe in who Weaver is as a coach and in our relationship. With somebody like 'Coach Weave,' he knows I'm never going to try to hurt the team. I'm always going to be in position to try to do what's best for the team.

As the Dolphins enter training camp with Super Bowl aspirations, Campbell is poised to make an immediate impact.

His leadership and experience, combined with the team's existing talent and new additions, could indeed make the Dolphins a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming NFL season.

Source: ESPN.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.