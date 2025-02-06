Most sportsbooks haven't posted odds for betting on the MLS top goalscorer, but it's a fair assumption that Lionel Messi will again be the favorite.

A combination of his historic production rate — when he was on the field last season for Inter Miami CF — and enormous popularity make Messi a potential major liability for any book that doesn't take his chance of winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot seriously.

But at age 37 and with Miami in numerous competitions, trying to calculate Messi's actual probability of adding the honor to his overflowing trophy cabinet is kind of complicated, let alone determining whether there's any value in betting on him.

There are three central questions at play:

Will he keep producing at a higher rate than his analytic numbers suggest?

Will he play more league minutes in 2025 than in 2024?

Will sportsbooks put unreasonable prices on him because of his popularity?

Messi Breaks xG Models

He typically exceeds data expectations

If you were making a bear-ish argument on Messi's chances to become the 2025 MLS scoring champion, you might start with the fact he exceeded his expected goals output by nearly half a goal per game in 2024.

According to StatsBomb's xG model — which estimates the number of goals a player would expect to score based on the chances he receives — an output of about 12 goals last season would have been typical for a player who had the chances Messi had.

But a look at his track record since StatsBomb began tracking xG in Messi's career shows that the Argentine may in fact be the rare player who can regularly beat xG projections.

Lionel Messi League Goal Scoring Season Goals xG Goals/90 xG/90 2017-18 Barcelona 34 27.1 1.02 0.81 2018-19 Barcelona 36 23.8 1.19 0.79 2019-20 Barcelona 25 19.4 0.78 0.61 2020-21 Barcelona 30 22.1 0.98 0.66 2021-22 PSG 6 10.0 0.25 0.42 2022-23 PSG 16 15.5 0.51 0.49 2023 Inter Miami 1 2.6 0.24 0.63 2024 Inter Miami 20 11.8 1.21 0.71

Messi comfortably exceeded his xG projections in each of his final four La Liga seasons for FC Barcelona . And his time in Miami has more or less been a return to that trend. (His 2023 numbers come from a sample size of only six appearances and four starts due to injury issues.)

If you consider his Paris Saint-Germain era as the exception rather than the rule, you might not expect Messi to overachieve his xG by as large a margin in 2025, but to still be better than the sum of his chances. The absolute floor might be 0.60 xG per 90 minutes, and 0.75 goals per 90. A more average output might be 0.75 xG/90 and 1.00 goals/90.

If Messi hit those targets and played most Miami minutes, he'd be nearly a sure thing for the Golden Boot.

What's Left In the Tank?

Messi's minutes share has dropped significantly since Barca

And in fact, Messi both scored and assisted goals at a rate that could've broken MLS records if he had played the majority of the Herons' 2024 league matches.

Instead, he played less than half of those minutes as he balanced national team commitments — primarily the 2024 Copa América — and injury issues that resulted from his Argentina duty.

But his overall share of MLS minutes played is a little deceiving, given that in 2023 he played more in the Leagues Cup and in 2024, he also competed in three of Miami's four Concacaf Champions Cup matches. And unlike 2023 and 2024, so far, Miami has zero league matches scheduled on international match windows in 2025.

A better metric might be the total share of available minutes Messi has played, in which we include matches in all competitions, and exclude matches Messi missed that are in direct conflict with international match windows.

Lionel Messi Minutes Played Season % League Minutes % Total Available Minutes 2017-18 Barcelona 87.7% 84.2% 2018-19 Barcelona 79.3% 74.2% 2019-20 Barcelona 84.2% 83.1% 2020-21 Barcelona 88.4% 85.7% 2021-22 PSG 63.0% 66.1% 2022-23 PSG 92.8% 76.1% 2023 Inter Miami 34.5% 60.7% 2024 Inter Miami 48.7% 63.1%

Even so, it's noteworthy that Messi hasn't played more than 76.1 percent of his team's available minutes since the start of the 2021-2022 European season, and is likely suggestive of some moderate decline.

Let's say the absolute best-case scenario in 2025 is that Messi plays 75 percent of Miami's league minutes and scores about 1.10 goals per 90 minutes. That's a haul of 27 goals. And if we assume Messi is likely to have more assists than the other Golden Boot contenders (which is the first tiebreak), a 27-goal total would've been enough to win the honor in 18 of the last 20 MLS seasons.

In other words, this is definitely something in the realm of possibility.

But for wagering purposes, we should be thinking more about the most-average outcome that might occur.

Looking at the recent numbers — and considering the Miami might prioritize its Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup games over league play — an average scenario might be Messi playing 62.5 percent of Miami's league minutes and scoring 1.00 goals per 90 minutes. That would amount to 21 goals, one better than last year's total, and would be good enough to win the Golden boot two of the last four seasons, but also only two of the last 12 full seasons contested. (Diego Rossi won the 2020 Golden Boot with 14 goals in a season that was shortened to 23 matches.)

Buyer Beware

Messi odds are unlikely to be favorable

Let's meet in the middle of the 2-out-of-4 and 2-out-of-12 scenarios above and say Messi's average expected season would give him roughly a 25 percent chance of winning the Golden Boot.

It's very unlikely any sportsbook would give you odds worth betting on that chance — i.e. better than +300, meaning a $100 bet would pay out a $300 profit.

Consider these numbers from last season, where BetMGM offered bettors +150 odds to open the season on Messi finishing as the top scorer. Messi was still the third-most-popular bet (ticket %) and still commanded the third-most total money wagered (handle %) among the top-10 favorites.

BetMGM MLS Top Scorer Betting Player Opening Odds Ticket % Handle % Cucho Hernandez +1200 22.5% 15.1% Denis Bouanga +1000 16.2% 25.1% Lionel Messi +150 13.5% 10.6% Luis Suárez +600 9.0% 4.3% Georgios Giakoumakis +1000 9.0% 6.8% Cristian Arango +2000 4.5% 3.0% Aaron Boupendza +1600 3.6% 0.6% Luciano Acosta +2000 2.7% 0.8% Dejan Joveljic +2500 2.7% 0.8% Christian Benteke +4000 2.7% 0.9%

What is startling is that Messi was so popular with these bettors, despite the fact BetMGM was offering some of the worst odds on Messi out there. By contrast, DraftKings had him listed as +250 on their opening board, and it's very likely he was far more popular with DraftKing's bettors because of that price.

But by our calculations, even +250 odds (which imply a 28.6 percent probability) don't represent a good value. And given how close he came to winning the honor in 2024 despite missing nearly half the season — and more than half the Herons minutes — it feels more likely that books will be more skittish on Messi in 2025. We'll find out soon, though.