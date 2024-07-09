Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers signed Caleb Martin for $35M, adding to their strong roster.

Martin seeks a new environment by joining a winning team in Philadelphia.

He's expected to play a key role, providing hustle and versatility.

After bringing in Paul George , Andre Drummond , and re-signing Kelly Oubre Jr. at the start of free agency this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers are loading up for another contending run. Caleb Martin is also headed to the "City of Brotherly Love" after three seasons with the Miami Heat . He signed a four-year, $35 million contract with the Sixers.

Martin recently revealed why he chose the 76ers as a premier destination.

Martin served as a utility wing for the Heat, often playing at the small or even power forward position. He played a key role in bringing Miami to the 2023 NBA Finals and establishing "Heat Culture." He embodied the team's signature phrase, diving on the floor for loose balls and playing scrappy defense. After losing Nicolas Batum and De'Anthony Melton in free agency, the Sixers needed a player like Martin to make the hustle plays.

It appears he wanted a cultural change. Even though the Heat have had more playoff success over the past few seasons, Martin thinks he can be part of a winning environment in Philadelphia. He knows Sixers fans will have his back.

"The environment and the atmosphere of the fans. The way this city backs its teams. It is a privilege to be under that pressure. It is a good type of pressure and a fun type of pressure." - Caleb Martin

Examining Martin's Role With the 76ers

Martin projects to start with his new squad

Miami lacked power forward depth for the past several seasons, forcing Martin to play more in the frontcourt. While he is listed at 6 feet 5 inches, Martin plays bigger than his size suggests, allowing him to guard stronger wings. He will likely have a similar responsibility with the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Starting Lineup Tyrese Maxey Kelly Oubre Jr. Paul George Caleb Martin Joel Embiid

Martin and George will likely be the first two defensive options against the opposition's best wing/guard threats. While other teams will be busy figuring out how to slow down Joel Embiid , Tyrese Maxey , and George, Martin, and Oubre have to be ready to score.

Martin's field goal attempts have increased every year of his career, recently taking 8.7 shots per game with the Heat. The Sixers have more shooting on the floor than the Miami, so Martin will likely get better looks from beyond the arc. He shot 34.9 percent on 3.6 attempts per game this season.

Martin has already played with an All-Star center, Bam Adebayo , in Miami. Many of his shots came from catch-and-shoot opportunities and cutting off the ball. When teams double-team Embiid, he needs to be aggressive and look to take advantage of the five-on-four opportunity.

Martin is ready to play whatever role is asked of him in his new squad.

"It doesn't matter if I am starting or coming off the bench, as long as I am in positions impact and to finish games that's all I am looking for." - Caleb Martin