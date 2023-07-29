Highlights Tensions rise as Caleb Plant smacks Jermall Charlo in the face during pre-fight weigh-ins for the Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford showdown in Las Vegas.

Plant confronts Charlo backstage and delivers a loud slap before being separated, shouting, "Don't you ever grab me like that again."

The altercation presents a potential opportunity for a bout between Plant and Charlo, while fans eagerly anticipate the long-awaited fight between Spence Jr and Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title.

Despite the long awaited Las Vegas showdown between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford tonight, it was two other boxers who saw tensions rise last night during the pre-fight weigh-ins.

In a new video posted by Michael Benson on Twitter, captured backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is shown to have smacked the WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo clean in the face.

The 31-year-old former IBF super middleweight champion can be seen to have walked up to Charlo before striking him with an open-handed slap, making an audible thud sound.

Plant was then quickly separated from the Louisiana boxer and escorted away by what appears to be a security guard of some kind.

Video: Caleb Plant punches Jermall Charlo in the face

The altercation took place backstage at the Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr ceremonial weigh-ins.

The video doesn't appear to reveal what initiated the altercation between the middleweights, but Plant can be heard shouting: “Don’t you ever grab me by my motherf****** face again like that, boy,” after the two were separated.

The super middleweight holds a record of 22-2 with 13 of those wins coming via knockout, and is most notably known for his bout against the super middleweight king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in November 2021, where he also attempted to slap the Mexican fighter in a face-off at a pre-fight press conference.

Plant hasn't fought since losing a unanimous decision to David Benavidez for the WBC interim super middleweight title this past March, while Charlo has not competed for over two years, since his unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021.

Conor McGregor and Errol Spence Jr reacted to backstage drama

The slap brought a reaction from the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor who once again took to Twitter to air his views.

The Irishman is never afraid to hold back his opinions and this was no different.

Half of Saturday's main event also took to Twitter after the video emerged, where he tweeted: "Caleb & Jermall promoting the #SpenceCrawford fight tomorrow in their own way."

The altercation possibly presents an opportunity for a bout to be staged between the two, with Charlo long since being expected to move up weight ever since his potential fight against Canelo Alvarez collapsed.

A fight that is taking place, however, is the meeting of long-standing rivals Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Spence Jr vs Crawford

Despite all the ridiculousness that is the heavyweight division, boxing fans are finally getting a fight they wanted and craved.

Following on from the big money fight of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia earlier this year, America will once again host a blockbuster fight, this time for the undisputed welterweight title.

For many, Saturday will see the two finest welterweights of this generation of boxing finally meet, highlighted by the sport's royalty in attendance at Friday's weigh-ins, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

After numerous delays, postponements, and disappointments, Las Vegas will stage one of boxing's most anticipated clashes, as a rivalry will finally be settled.