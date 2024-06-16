Highlights Caleb Plant threw a drink at Ryan Garcia's head and sparked a brawl on Saturday night.

The pair were ringside to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin and clashed not long after the main event in Las Vegas.

Both Plant and Garcia were involved in a social media back-and-forth verbal spat before clashing on Saturday night.

Very few combat athletes have the natural ability to stay in the headlines when they’re not fighting like Ryan Garcia, who is getting attention while in street clothes and not in the ring.

Just moments removed from Gervonta Davis returning from a 14-month layoff to stop Frank Martin in the eighth round, attention spans shifted to Garcia getting a beer tossed at him by Caleb Plant. Plant’s actions were not derived from out of thin air, however. The former IBF super middleweight champion had enough of the young troll’s personally-directed insults about his wife and reacted as only a dangerous man would have when crossing paths with the young troll.

Ryan Garcia and Caleb Plant Scuffle

Words turned physical in the latest Ryan Garcia troll job

In the above video where Plant chucked a beer at an unaware Garcia, it was just a matter of time, as Garcia has been taking on any and all comers this year and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Because of the NSFW nature of his posts, if you want to find the tsunami of harsh verbal attacks that Garcia launched towards Plant, follow this link.

Garcia seems to be unfamiliar with the term “post and ghost” as the California native is spamming his fans with essentially the same post with regard to Plant’s wife.

When talking with NajiChill at last night’s show, Plant gave a subtle warning to the undersized Garcia, saying: "You know, somebody talking to just somebody talking about, you know, once you start talking about somebody’s wife and you know things like that matter, It kind of it makes it a little different. So you know, at the same time he needs a lot of help, and he keeps it up… I’m sure he’ll get the help he’s looking for.”

Ryan Garcia is Boxing’s Biggest Troll

The 25-year-old boxing star has a way with words on social media

This year has been a wild ride so far for the combat sports community. From the UFC building a strong roster that can flourish post-Conor McGregor, to Turki Alashikh changing boxing’s landscape. But individually speaking, Ryan Garcia has stolen the show. His X posts and racy behavior in the lead up to his fight against Devin Haney were out of this world to put it mildly. Garcia would seem composed at times, but at other times he would go off on those stream of consciousness rants that made him a huge betting underdog versus Haney.

“King Ryan” didn’t just stick to boxing either, he verbally attacked Sean O’Malley, one of the UFC’s biggest stars. Though Garcia has now been labeled a PED user following the fight with Haney, his stock will barely take a hit because of his attractive recklessness that seems to go hand in hand with select talented fighters. For the first time, Garcia is physically feeling the repercussions of his online presence, as Caleb Plant doesn’t play those games.