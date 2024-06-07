Highlights Caleb Williams has a confident outlook on the Bears' offense for the 2024 NFL season.

The Bears' No. 1 pick is poised to be a level-up at the QB position for the team.

Williams aims to learn fast and not repeat mistakes to ensure the Bears improve this season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams holds one of the oldest franchises in football in his hands, and he is handling the offseason program like a veteran.

With mandatory minicamp wrapped up, Williams seems to have a confident outlook on what the Bears have going on the offensive side of the ball for the 2024 NFL season (via ESPN):

Right now, we're working with our head down, and we're building. So, just having that moment with myself, I do it every day. I sit there and I say, 'We're going to be pretty damn good.'

The Bears selected Williams No. 1 overall in this year's draft and have already announced he will be the starter going into training camp. The former USC Trojan has all the tools to become an elite QB, but the Bears have a history of failing at the most important position in football.

If there was ever going to be a 4,000-yard passer for the Bears, it has to be Williams.

Related Keenan Allen Hints He Wouldn't Mind an Extension Already in Chicago The Chargers traded Keenan Allen to the Bears this offseason to create cap relief, and Allen is reportedly open to signing an extension in Chicago.

Caleb Williams Focused On Improving From Mistakes

The rookie has been praised for his maturity and work ethic

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the reports and praise from his coaches and teammates, Williams doesn't view his approach to handling the offseason program as someone trying to come off as a seasoned veteran.

I didn't come in necessarily with the expectation to be and seem like a 13-year vet. I came in to work, to work my tail off, show the guys that I'm here, I'm working my tail off, I'm progressing and trying not to make the same mistake again. That's the biggest thing, day in and day out, is trying not to make the same mistake over and over and learn from them.

Williams had an unreal collegiate career, throwing for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns in just three seasons (37 games). He only had 14 interceptions in college but had a fumbling problem, surprisinglyputting the ball on the turf more often than he threw it to the other team, piling up 17 fumbles in college.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Arm talent aside, Caleb Williams also ran for an impressive 27 touchdowns in college.

The Bears have been looking for an elite quarterback...since they were established.

Trading away Justin Fields made sense to land a player they view as an upgrade in the passing game. Pressure will fall on Williams to learn fast and utilize weapons like fellow rookie Rome Odunze and veterans Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore to turn the Bears into a playoff contender.

Bears 2023 Offensive Ranks Category Stat Rank Total Yards/Game 323.2 20th Passing Yards/Game 182.1 27th Points/Game 21.2 19th

Whether Williams is the quarterback messiah the Bears have prayed for will only be answered once he takes his first regular season snap against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.