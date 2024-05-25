Highlights Caleb Williams' offense started strong in OTAs, but is now struggling significantly.

Transitioning to the pros has been tough for Williams, with a lot left to learn.

Analysis and judgments on Williams should be held back until the regular season begins.

After day one of OTAs, the sky seemed to be the limit for the new Chicago Bears' offense with Caleb Williams at the helm. Since then, it has been slow-going and the offense is struggling mightily, per Jon Greenburg of the Athletic.

Not only is Williams constantly under duress, but also the wide receivers cannot get open, and the offense was unable to line up correctly or get plays off in time.

If these trends continue to be true as OTAs continue, and as the team moves into training camp in July, the Bears might be in for a tougher season than they first expected with their future quarterback. It is way too early to make a judgment call, but the reports coming out of OTAs so far have created some concern for Chicago fans.

The Progression of the Bears' Offense in OTAs

From high hopes to tempered expectations

After the first day of OTAs for the Bears, the reports out of Chicago were that the offense looked good with their new quarterback. Actually, coming out of rookie minicamp, Caleb Williams seemed to have all the confidence in the world, saying he would be able to teach other players the playbook.

[I’m] diving into the playbook, getting to a point where there are certain things that I can teach some of the guys that they’re not understanding, that I may understand. Being able to teach is always big because it’s also another way for you to learn, and it also shows you how much that you know.

As OTAs have continued though, the reports indicate that things have taken a turn for the worse. The defense has become the shining star, while Williams is struggling to complete passes, completing only a handful in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Also, when it came to the red zone offense, Williams was constantly under pressure and there were a couple of balls he threw that should have been interceptions. Eventually, the offense struggled to get lined up and get the play off, which is the ultimate warning sign for a new signal caller at quarterback.

Too Early to Tell if This is a Concern

Rookie QBs and young receivers always have a learning curve

As confident as Caleb Williams was coming out of rookie minicamp, these tough days should be expected. The transition from college football to the pro game has a huge learning curve and Williams is not immune to that, even though he was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and is considered a generational prospect at QB.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In Caleb Williams' college career, he had 93 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions, which is a 6.64 TD/Int ratio. For comparison, Patrick Mahomes had a 3.21 TD/Int ratio in college and has a 3.48 TD/Int ratio in the pros.

The reports coming out of OTAs and eventually training camp will make it easy for analysts and fans to jump to conclusions, but no one will really know how Caleb Williams will fare in the pros until the regular season is underway, which is still several months away for the Bears. There is still a lot of time between now and then for the Bears offense to get into gear and for Williams to grasp the offensive scheme.

