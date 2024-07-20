Highlights Coach Matt Eberflus is eager to see what Caleb Williams can do; the Bears play their first preseason game on August 1 vs Houston.

The Bears' staff is considering preseason reps for Williams, following down a similar path of the top rookie QBs from last year.

Despite questions about the QB room besides Williams, Eberflus believes in him and is focused on his development.

Matt Eberflus, entering his pivotal third year as head coach of the Chicago Bears, is eager to see what Caleb Williams can do under center.

The Bears are set to play their first preseason game on August 1, in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game, where they'll take on the Houston Texans.

With the Bears' first preseason game being less than two weeks away, Eberflus and the Bears staff are still contemplating how much their newly signed first overall pick will play.

Haven't made any decisions but we certainly want to get him some reps.

Williams has certainly had some standout moments this offseason, lighting it up for the team in mini camps, but this is where the Bears will truly set the table for how their offense will look in 2024.

Rookie QBs saw limited action in preseason last year.

Eberflus elaborated on the thought process of the Bears, looking back to last year, where top rookie QBs like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson got about 45-55 reps through the preseason.

I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps in terms of those guys. We're looking right in that range. We'll see, but again, it's always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable.

Willliams of course, comes into the NFL with a lot more hype than any QB taken last year. Touted as a generational prospect, he has a chance to be the QB savior Chicago has been longing for. How he's handled in his development will be crucial to the future of the Bears.

Eberflus though, is trying to stay measured in how the team will handle Williams.

We'll take that week to week. But there's value in all the reps when you think about it because he's going to be going against the [No. 1] defense. In preseason games you don't get all the looks sometimes that you would get during practice. So I think there's equal value to going against the ones every single day and also getting some of those preseason reps as well.

Chicago fans will only get one chance to watch Williams at Soldier Field in the preseason. That date comes on August 15th, when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Windy City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears ranked 20th in total offense last season, with 323.2 yards per game. They ranked 27th in passing offense, with just 182.1 yards per game.

One area of curiosity for the Bears is their QB room besides Williams. Many have questioned the Bears' decision not to add a veteran to their QB room to mentor Williams, or provide the Bears with a fail-safe in case Williams gets injured at any point this season.

Eberflus however, isn't too concerned:

It's just believing in Caleb. Putting him in there and let's go.

The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season which showed some promise for this coming season, particularly on defense, as they finished first against the run.

Their defense is expected to be a force in 2024, but the unit everyone is looking at is their revamped offense led by their rookie QB.

Fans will get a chance to follow the Bears' journey this summer when the team is featured on Hard Knocks.

Source: ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.