Highlights Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears' first overall pick, is yet to sign a contract.

Other high-profile rookies also remain unsigned, including Rome Odunze and J.J. McCarthy.

Potential issues in contract negotiations could include bonus payment schedules and guarantees.

The Chicago Bears seemingly solved their long-time issue of not having a true franchise quarterback when they drafted Caleb Williams first overall this April.

The only issue? Williams still hasn't signed a contract with the Bears.

Speaking at his 'Caleb Cares Hero Awards' event on Saturday, Williams was asked about his contract status, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

Williams was also asked whether his contract status would determine whether he reports to training camp on time, or not.

I’m not handling that. My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.

It's worth noting though, that since Williams doesn't have an NFLPA certified agent, he's technically the one who should be handling it. Per NFLPA rules, Williams' lawyers are not permitted to negotiate with the Bears.

It's worth noting though, that this kind of situation has happened in the past, but the players' association has let it slide. The league has reminded teams that in situations like this, they should only negotiate with the player.

What is Holding up a Rookie Deal With Caleb Williams?

Five first-round picks remain unsigned from this year's draft.

It's worth noting that Caleb Williams isn't the only high-profile rookie yet to sign a contract.

Other first-round picks still unsigned include:

Rome Odunze - drafted 9th overall by Chicago

J.J. McCarthy - drafted 10th overall by Minnesota

Dallas Turner - drafted 17th overall by Minnesota

Amarius Mims - drafted 18th overall by Cincinnati

With the Bears' rookies set to report to training camp this week, it has to be somewhat of a concern that their top two draft picks are still unsigned.

Mike Florio of NBC Pro Football Talk points out that the issue isn't money, as rookie contracts are already preset. For example, Bryce Young was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers last year, and his rookie deal was signed for $37.9 million over four years, with every dollar guaranteed.

Per Florio, the three issues could potentially be:

The payment schedule for the signing bonus The events that will void remaining guarantees Whether the team will get an offset for any guaranteed money if/when the player is cut and signs with a new team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The largest rookie deal ever signed in NFL history came back in 2010, when the Rams signed Sam Bradford to a six-year deal, worth $78 million, with $50 million in guaranteed money.

This will be an interesting story to follow, as the Bears will be on Hard Knocks this summer. Their first preseason game is set to take place on August 1st, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans.

Despite the game being just a few weeks away, Williams sounds optimistic that a deal will get done, and that he'll join his teammates at practice for camp.

You start getting to the end of the break and you’re training and you’re ready to go... Really excited... I’m really happy to be back in Chicago and to get this thing going. We’re only about three weeks away (from the exhibition opener).

Chicago is looking like one of the more promising teams going into the 2024 season, due to the array of moves they've made to bolster their offense.

Key Additions to Chicago Bears Offense Player Added via Caleb Williams - QB Drafted 1st Overall Rome Odunze - WR Drafted 9th Overall Keenan Allen - WR Trade D'Andre Swift - RB Signed in Free Agency Gerald Everett - TE Signed in Free Agency

Ultimately, there still isn't much cause for concern, as a deal will surely be figured out in time for Williams to join his teammates for training camp.

Source: Chicago Tribune, NBC Sports

All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac