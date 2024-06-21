Highlights Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, has made a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Bears quarterback coach credits Williams for already becoming a "coach on the field".

Williams is surrounded by significant offensive talent in Chicago, setting him up for success early in his career.

During his collegiate days playing for Oklahoma and USC, quarterback Caleb Williams was viewed as a generational prospect that could change the fortunes of any franchise. Williams already appears to be doing that for the Chicago Bears, who drafted the highly touted prospect with the number one overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears quarterbacks coach, Kerry Joseph, spoke about a recent series of text messages between him and the rookie quarterback. Joseph talked about how Williams is already becoming a "coach on the field" in Chicago. (via Courtney Cronin)

He texts me, 'Hey, why are we doing this here? Why are we blocking it like that? Isn't that his guy to block?' He wants to know those answers. He's hungry for it, and you love to know that because now he becomes a coach on the field for you. Once he gets it and learns this whole system, he'll become a coach on the field.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke about what has impressed him the most thus far regarding his rookie quarterback.

I would say the learning. Having a beginner's mindset to be able to learn, absorb, ask questions and just keep learning. That's what's been impressive to me. If he does that, he'll be just fine.

Williams will hope to continue to grow and develop into the franchise quarterback that Chicago has been desperately searching for. Heading into the 2024 season, he has enough offensive talent surrounding him to make that a reality.

Related Why the Bears Aren’t Ready for the Playoffs in 2024 The Bears' offense will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, but some patience might be required before labeling Chicago "contenders."

Williams is Surrounded by a Plethora of Offensive Firepower in Chicago

Number one overall picks historically inherit poorly constructed rosters

Rookie quarterbacks who get drafted at the top of the first round inherit bad rosters that take time to overcome. That is not the case for Williams, who inherits one of the best rosters a No. 1 pick has played with in recent memory.

D.J. Moore was acquired during the famous lopsided trade with the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 offseason. Before his arrival in Chicago, Moore did a fantastic job elevating a dormant passing attack, having finished last in passing in 2022 and 30th in 2021.

General manager Ryan Poles has done a phenomenal job giving his young rookie quarterback the best chance to succeed. He traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for star wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is coming off the best season of his career. The veteran pass catcher had 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns while only playing 13 games in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite their long history as a franchise, the Chicago Bears never had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season.

They drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 draft, giving Williams another receiving weapon, who was viewed as a top-three prospect at his position.

The Bears then acquired running back D'Andre Swift from the Philadelphia Eagles, who had a pro-bowl season in 2023. Swift will give Williams a nice pass catcher out of the backfield, who can also run between the tackles.

Williams will need a productive rookie campaign for his team to be in the playoff hunt in 2024. Williams and the Bears look to bring home the NFC North Division title for the first time since 2018.

Source: Courtney Cronin

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.