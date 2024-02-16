Highlights Caleb Williams is a highly coveted quarterback prospect with playmaking abilities and strong arm talent.

Williams needs to work on refining his approach, playing with more discipline and making quicker decisions.

The Chicago Bears are the favorites to select Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are also potential landing spots.

In the fall of 2021, the Oklahoma Sooners found themselves in danger of falling to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River rivalry game. Down 28-7, Oklahoma made the perilous move to put true freshman Caleb Williams in at quarterback.

Any concerns about how the youngster would handle the big stage were quickly dashed as Williams led the Sooners to a thrilling 55-48 comeback win. The game served as the harbinger of an illustrious collegiate career.

After moving to USC, Williams quickly gained traction as the top quarterback in the class of 2024, a title he never relinquished. The Trojan enters the 2024 NFL Draft as the likely No. 1 overall pick in April—the only question is, .

Related 2024 NFL Draft order: 1st and 2nd Rounds set following Super Bowl 58 The first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft order are set following Super Bowl 58.

Caleb Williams' strengths

Williams' game fits the mold of the new-school NFL quarterback

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s impossible to talk about Williams without discussing his playmaking. His ability to make second-reaction throws is among the best scouts have seen at the college level. Williams is a natural-born improviser with the instincts to play out of structure and throw guys open rather than simply finding a wide open target.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

Williams’ arm talent is instrumental to his style of play. He not only has the strength to throw for distance and velocity, but he can also throw from different arm angles and platforms. Williams plays loose, allowing him to contort his body and make unconventional throws. As a result, Williams’ college tape features countless throws that most quarterbacks wouldn’t have the confidence to attempt, let alone complete.

While the flash and pizzazz are the selling points, Williams also has a strong grasp on some of the more basic aspects of the position. He threw just 14 interceptions on 1,099 career attempts, which translates to about a 1.0 interception rate, which would have led the NFL by a wide margin in 2023. This is especially impressive, considering how aggressive Williams can be in attacking the defense.

Williams displayed accuracy in all three areas of the field, completing 68.6% of his passes as a senior. High completion rates for quarterbacks in Lincoln Riley’s offense aren’t a new development, but Williams’ tendency to play off-script more than guys like Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts makes his accuracy stats more impressive.

Williams is mostly unaffected by throwing on the run or across his body, reinforcing the notion that he can make any throw on the field. As an athlete, Williams has good speed and quickness and can evade defenders when the pocket collapses. He probably won’t be a big contributor in the designed run game at the next level, but his scrambling ability makes him a threat as a runner.

Weaknesses in Williams' game

USC QB will have to tweak his approach at the next level

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Gifted players often struggle with overusing their gifts. From Michael Vick’s legs to Josh Allen’s cannon for an arm, talented players can become reliant on their strengths to the point that they become a weakness.

Williams’ playmaking was a net positive at Oklahoma and USC, but there were times when his willingness to bail from clean pockets or turn down open receivers on shallow routes hurt the offense. The jaw-dropping plays Williams made in college will still be there in the NFL, but they can’t be the bread and butter of a successful offense against elite-level defenders.

In his high school days, Williams was affectionately referred to as “Superman” by fans and teammates. Williams needs to learn that it’s sometimes alright to take off the cape. Getting rid of the football quickly and taking what the defense gives him will be imperative to Williams’ growth in the NFL. It's what has made guys like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes so good in the clutch.

Listed at 6'1" and 215 pounds, Williams is undersized for an NFL quarterback. While he didn’t seem to have issues seeing over his offensive line in college, his smaller stature invokes worries among scouts. Additionally, Williams doesn’t have official measurements, leading to some questions about whether he actually is as tall as he claims. If he’s closer to six-feet tall, or even a smidge below that, the whispers may turn into shouts.

Related Make Your Case: Pros and cons of Bears holding onto Justin Fields The question on the mind of all Chicago Bears fans for the last couple of years is whether they should put all their eggs in the Justin Fields basket.

Williams is a highly-coveted prospect brimming with potential

There are several NFL teams with a shot at this draft's Golden Goose

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports



The quarterback position has evolved in recent years. Long gone are the days of the big, burly pocket passer. The league has come to embrace improvisers and creators. This paradigm shift greatly favors someone like Williams. Just 10 years ago, he would’ve been viewed as a project and a major gamble. Now, he’s the odds-on favorite to go first overall.

Williams isn't exactly perfect. He’s undersized, he doesn’t come from a pro-ready offense, and he doesn't manage the pocket well, but he embodies an abundance of qualities that teams are looking for in franchise quarterbacks today. He has mobility, a strong arm, and the instincts to create from scratch if needed. With some refinement, Williams could easily be among the top passers in the league in a few years.

The Chicago Bears remain the heavy favorite for Williams. This needs little explanation, as the Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick, and Williams has been projected to go first overall for the last two years. Chicago has also reportedly told potential trade suitors that they would require a historically large package to trade out of the spot.

If Chicago chooses to stick with Justin Fields, the Washington Commanders become a team of interest. Williams is from the DMV area, and the Commanders are still in search of their franchise quarterback. Williams would give the team an identity and a cornerstone they can build around.

The Las Vegas Raiders seem like a stretch in the Williams sweepstakes. However, if the Bears opt to stick with Fields, it’s unlikely they would keep the top pick. Instead, they’d be looking to trade back, similar to what they did last year.

The Raiders need an upgrade at the position, and their original pick at No. 13 won’t give them a shot at any of the top guys. Not to mention that they have reportedly made it known that they're looking to trade up for a franchise QB. Williams, with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, if re-signed, would be a lot more than most first-overall picks have gotten in support.

NFL Comparisons: Kyler Murray, early-career Patrick Mahomes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.