The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Chicago Bears hold the first overall selection.

After trading former starting quarterback Justin Fields, it seems highly likely that the Bears will be in the market for a new signal caller. They have plenty of options, but superstar Caleb Williams seems like the clear-cut choice to be the first name off the board on April 25.

The winner of the 2022 Heisman trophy, Williams saw his stats dip slightly in 2023 but still had a productive season throwing the football.

Caleb Williams 2023 Stats Category Williams Completions 266 Attempts 388 Passing Yards 3633 Touchdowns 30 Interceptions 5 Passing Percentage 68.6 Yards Per Attempt 9.4 Passing Efficiency Rating 170.1 Adjusted Passing Yards per attempt 10.3

The decision to trade Fields was not the Bears' only big decision of the offseason. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, the Bears elected to keep head coach Matt Eberflus, but did so with the addition of a new offensive coordinator.

The team chose Shane Waldron, hiring him away from the Seattle Seahawks, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2021 until 2023. Prior to his stop in Seattle, Waldron spent time under Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterback coach. Waldron found success during his stops and is a true disciple of the McVay coaching tree.

The Bears also did their part in free agency to load up their offense to support a player like Williams. They signed Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift off the open market to partner with D.J. Moore, Khalil Herbert, and Cole Kmet. It certainly feels like the Bears and Williams will be intertwined with each other very soon, but taking a look at how they fit one another will be key in determining future success.

Evaluating Caleb Williams

Williams is an electrifying playmaker and it shows up on his tape

Williams is one of the most highly touted prospects of all time (though admittedly, those don't always pan out), and it has come from his ability to launch deep balls, improvise in the pocket, and pick apart opposing defenses at will.

Williams' Big Arm

The USC offense thrived off of explosive plays downfield, and Williams was able to deliver when called upon.

Williams drops back in the pocket, but nothing is open right away. As he surveys downfield, he notices the slot receiver has created a bit of separation from the safety on his vertical route. When Williams recognizes this, he rolls to his right and the slot receiver follows. Seeing his man has stepped on the safety, Williams unloads a bomb while on the run. The pass hits the receiver in stride, and it is a massive pickup for the Trojans.

His big arm and downfield accuracy are enough to get most scouts drooling, but his ability to create is what makes him a potentially generational player.

Williams' Creativity

Many quarterbacks enter the NFL Draft with teams fawning over their arm strength, but not all of these prospects have the awareness and creativity to make something out of nothing on any given snap.

Williams's mobility and creativity helped him find outlets to make plays that he used nearly every game.

Williams does a good job of recognizing the blitz and knows that there is a free rusher headed for him. As he starts to scramble, he glances back to the left side of the field. With extra men coming, that means there are fewer men in coverage, and the blitz was designed to flush Williams to the left, which is where the secondary is ready and waiting at the sticks.

The secondary is not paying attention to the inside receiver on the near side of the field. As the DB drops, his eyes meet Williams' and he takes off toward the quarterback.

Williams then slings a pass back across his body, hitting the wide receiver in stride and picking up a first down. It may seem like a cool improvised play on the surface, but the level of processing and football IQ necessary to pull this play off shows why Williams is remarkable.

Throwing off platform

There aren't many throws Williams can't make, and it seems the higher the level of difficulty, the more likely he will make the play.

USC attempts to use a trick play on fourth and one by running a fake quarterback power, but will end up having Williams pass the ball. Williams takes a hard step to sell the run, but he then has pressure in the pocket instantly.

Not wanting to let the play die, he spins away from the pressure and barely has time to set his feet with another defender headed at him.

In one smooth motion out of the spin, and with his feet off balance, Williams fires a pass around 30 yards downfield that finds the receiver for a touchdown. A perfect throw from a less-than-ideal launching point.

Areas to improve on

Even though Williams is an electric prospect, he has areas of his game he can work on.

The first area that leads into most of his issues is his pocket presence and ball security. Williams is inconsistent at best when it comes to his ability to work the different levels of the pocket. However, it's not something he can't do, and when he does work at the levels he looks good.

There is some pressure in the pocket here, and Williams has to move around some, but he keeps working forward and keeps his feet square, making sure to take short choppy steps instead of elongated ones.

This helps him deliver a perfect ball downfield once a receiver comes open, and it turns into a big play.

This was a great example of Williams looking poised and comfortable in the pocket, even when faced with pressure. There are plenty of examples where he does not show the same poise, though, and it costs his team.

Washington only rushes four players, but the initial read for Williams is not there. He needs to remain firm in the pocket and work the different levels, but he elects to try to scramble instead. Washington is looking to contain him all the way, so when Williams fades right, the defensive end is ready and waiting.

Williams tries to backpedal, but he does not tuck the ball and with one swat the end knocks it away, and it is recovered by the defense.

The pocket presence issue led to his sack problem, which in turn led to his fumbling. Taking 33 sacks in 2023 (which resulted in eight fumbles) has led some to raise questions about whether he was too careless with the ball.

While these are certainly valid concerns, it is like a double-edged sword. The turnovers and risk-taking can hurt his team at times, but it is also what leads him to make the spectacular plays that have made him the presumptive No. 1 pick and highest-rated QB prospect in the 2024 class.

Williams' Fit with the Chicago Bears

Chicago's 2024 offense will feature new play-calling and some new faces

Judging from the way they have chosen to attack their offseason, the Bears are trying to create an offense in which a rookie quarterback can thrive.

New look under Waldron

With their old offensive staff on their way out and a new quarterback coming in, the Bears' offense will look very different under Waldron.

As the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks, Waldron called an offense that utilized motion and play action to create explosive plays. Waldron's play-calling also fit well with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who had career years in 2022 and 2023, earning his first two Pro Bowl nods in those seasons.

Using motion and play action

The Seahawks used the seventh most motion plays in the NFL in 2023, and they used them unlock big gains down the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The biggest trend in the NFL right now is the use of motion on offense, as 22 percent of plays saw a man going in motion at the snap in 2023, way up from the 4 percent we saw back in 2017. (via ESPN Stats & Info)

Waldron started by using motions to open up the run game, where running back Kenneth Walker feasted.

The pre-snap motion helps clear out bodies, and when Walker makes his cut it leads to an explosive play. This is all good, and it shows that Waldron can manufacture big plays, but how does it help the passing game? The answer is quite simple: it sets up the action game.

Play action passes are best used when defenses start to pack the tackle box and load it with bodies. Teams looking to stop the running game can become susceptible to these kinds of plays, because while they are looking to stop the run, a route is usually developing behind them.

Waldron used the pre-snap motion looks to create more favorable passing situations as well.

The motion from Tyler Lockett bumps the defensive backs over one, and leaves D.K. Metcalf one on one with the cornerback. Metcalf takes full advantage of this and flies up the field, and Smith puts a good pass on him for an explosive play.

Waldron's heavy use of motion and play action mirror other disciples of McVay, and in his new offense, the Bears are already trying to build what could be an explosive unit.

What do the Bears have?

The Bears' offense struggled to consistently move the ball in 2023, but they did have one player who had an elite season.

D.J. Moore burst onto the scene in Chicago in 2023 and had the best season of his career. A yards after the catch monster, 539 of his 1,364 yards came after the ball was in his hands and showed his true versatility as a player. Moore has the ability to be an explosive downfield threat also, but his chances to do so were limited in the Bears' stagnant offense. If they are able to draft Williams, it could unlock his full potential.

The Bears also made a splash signing by going after veteran Keenan Allen, who recently attended Williams' Pro Day.

Allen was going to be a cap casualty in Los Angeles, so the Bears swooped in to get him on the cheap. With an ADOT of nearly 9.6 yards in 2023, he may not be the explosive threat he once was, but he will be a reliable target in the intermediate passing game.

Tight end Cole Kmet will also return to the Bears after a career year in 2023. Kmet will be the third option in the passing game behind Moore and Allen, but will likely see an influx in targets and usage in Waldron's new passing system.

Last but not least, the Bears have quietly built a stable of running backs that will be key to taking pressure off of a rookie quarterback, while helping set up the play-acting passing game. D'Andre Swift will join Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson after a 1,000-yard season in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Behind a good run blocking offensive line, this stable of backs could be quite effective.

Where does Williams come in?

If the Bears choose to select Williams, they should do so by putting as many resources into creating an effective offense as they can. Waldron's motion-heavy system is perfect for a young quarterback, and will help him make key pre-snap reads even against the most elaborate defensive schemes.

The Bears running back room will also help the team to pound out tough yards if opponents want to pay too much attention to Williams. If they flop back and look to stop the run, Waldron could be licking his chops with Williams throwing darts over the middle to Moore and Allen.

Bears 2024 Offensive Skill Position Players Player Age 2023 Team 2023 Stats D'Andre Swift, RB 25 PHI 229 carries, 1,049 rush yards, 5 TDs Khalil Herbert, RB 25 CHI 132 carries, 611 rush yards, 2 TDs Roschon Johnson, RB 23 CHI 81 carries, 352 rush yards, 2 TDs Cole Kmet, TE 25 CHI 73 receptions, 719 receiving yards, 6 TDs Gerald Everett, TE 29 LAC 51 receptions, 411 receiving yards, 3 TDs D.J. Moore, WR 26 CHI 96 receptions, 1,364 receiving yards, 8 TDs Keenan Allen, WR 31 LAC 108 receptions, 1,243 receiving yards, 7 TDs

With two consistent 1,000-yard wide receivers, an up-and-coming tight end, a group of explosive running backs, and a chance to draft a game-changing player, it looks like the Bears and Waldron might have hit the jackpot. However, there is one thing that must be taken into consideration.

The under center dilemma

It can be overlooked, but when evaluating college prospects, making sure there is a fit scheme is extremely important. Plenty of careers (for both coaches and players) have been derailed because there just isn't a fit, and the Bears will need to make sure to be diligent with how they handle Williams.

At USC, Williams was working out of the shotgun nearly every play, which is far from uncommon in the modern college game. The only issue this could bring up in Waldron's offense is that it is predicated on playing mostly under center. The Seahawks were not an exclusive under center team in 2023, but on first downs alone they were 26th in the league in shotgun formation rate, at 33%.

This will be where the large learning curve from Williams as a rookie will come from, but it's one that he will have to conquer to become an elite quarterback. Being able to handle the under-center responsibilities while mastering five and seven-step drop backs will put his pocket presence to the test, as will Waldron's coaching.

If Williams can master it, the Bears could be looking at one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2024. If not, the narratives will run rampant.

Final Verdict on Williams to the Bears

This should be a no-brainer for Chicago

If the Bears don't take Williams, it would be one of the most foolish decisions in the history of the NFL Draft.

As far as risk-taking goes on draft day, there is always some, but the potential rewards of picking Williams should make this an easy decision for the Bears brass at No. 1 overall.

They have an offense primed for success in 2024, stocked with veterans and a new offensive coordinator bringing a style of play that will help Williams develop over time, while also maximizing his talents early on.

Sure things are a myth in the NFL, but if the Bears want to exorcise years of frustration at the quarterback position, they won't have a better chance at one than with Williams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.