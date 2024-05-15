Highlights Rookie QB Caleb Williams is set to make his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 at Soldier Field.

Williams is poised for a successful rookie season with support from key offensive weapons that the Chicago Bears added over the offseason.

The Titans defense also improved this offseason, but Williams' playmaking abilities have set high expectations for his debut.

Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after months of pundits predicting the Chicago Bears would select the USC phenom atop the board, and now fans are wondering when they'll get their first look at Williams in the regular season.

As the NFL gears up for its 2024 schedule release on May 15, certain games have begun to leak to the public. Williams' debut is the latest one to drop: per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Williams will make his official NFL debut at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The Week 1 clash at Soldier Field will feature more than just Williams' debut for the Bears. Receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze will also make their first appearance in a Bears' uniform, as will running back D'Andre Swift. Williams should have more than enough weapons to run up the score early and often throughout the upcoming season, especially now that he's officially been named the starting quarterback.

The remainder of the Bears' schedule will be announced tonight.

Williams' Debut Could Set Tone For Rookie Year

The Titans ranked 18th against the pass last season

Starting his career at Oklahoma, Williams later transferred to USC, following head coach Lincoln Riley. He thrived in a vertical offense that puts his arm on full display, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and leading his team to a Holiday Bowl appearance this past season.

Williams was considered far and away the best quarterback prospect in a loaded class at the position this year. The Bears, who traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for pennies on the dollar earlier this offseason, are well positioned to support Williams with an offense led by receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.

It’s impossible to talk about Williams without discussing his playmaking. His ability to make second-reaction throws is among the best scouts have seen at the college level. Williams is a natural-born improviser with the instincts to play out of structure and throw guys open rather than simply finding a wide open target.

The top prospect isn't all flash though - he had a career interception rate of about one percent in college (14 interceptions on 1,099 career pass attempts), and his completion rate as a senior was 68.6%. He has an incredibly rare combination of physical gifts and cerebral know-how, and thus his floor is higher than most other prospects' ceilings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams holds the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most total touchdowns scored (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), lowest interception rate (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and highest passing efficiency rating (168.5).

The Titans appear to be a soft landing spot on paper for Williams in his debut, though they've done a lot of work this offseason to improve a defense that struggled at times last year.

Back in March, the Titans acquired cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade. Free agent addition Chidobe Awuzie will also start next season, giving the Titans a completely rebuilt secondary a year after ranking 18th against the pass (227.4 passing yards allowed per game).

The Titans also selected defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat with the 38th overall pick in the draft, and he'll join Jeffrey Simmons as a star pass-rushing duo from the interior of the defensive line.

Regardless of how difficult the matchup proves to be, expectations will remain astronomical for Williams in his debut and throughout his rookie season. Should he acclimate well to the pro level, the Bears could quickly enter the top echelon of contenders.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.