Barring a massive surprise, Williams will be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago's prior lack of successful QB play could allow Williams to quickly become the best signal-caller in franchise history.

Since winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Caleb Williams has been destined to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. It is all but confirmed that in 16 days, he will be selected there by the Chicago Bears.

The immense hype Williams carries has only intensified over time. The words NFL personnel had when discussing him with The Athletic did nothing to dampen his sky-high expectations, and may have even added fodder to his flame. An anonymous coach likened Williams' throwing mechanics to those of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and equated his adaptability to that of the league's best player:

No [other] prospect has a foundation for throwing and movement efficiency like Caleb [Williams]. He can throttle and adapt his throw at a similar level to [Patrick] Mahomes.

Another coach elaborated on the second aspect, saying the rare level of external rotation each player possesses in their throwing motion gives them an advantage in that department over other high-caliber quarterbacks, such as 2023 rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Guys like Caleb and Mahomes, they have crazy external rotation. When they get to [their] vertical point and start going forward, their arm is able to go so far past 90 degrees that it allows them to change arm angles with their spine angle... C.J. Stroud, who's a great thrower, of course, doesn't have that.

If all goes as planned, Williams will be using his uncommon abilities to connect with Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore throughout the 2024 campaign and attempting to restore Chicago to greatness. He could also quickly etch his name into the Bears' record books.

Chicago Has Never Had a 4,000-Yard Passer

The Bears' QB history is lacking in success

Throughout their storied history, the Bears have always lacked one thing: a high-level quarterback. When Jay Cutler was acquired from the Denver Broncos in 2009, Bears fans rejoiced at possibly having a franchise QB for the first time ever. As beloved as Jim McMahon was in the 1980s, he wasn't exactly carrying the load during those glory days.

Outside those two and a soon-to-be-named legend, Chicago's quarterback landscape is barren. Prior to Week 16 of the 2013 season, when Cutler claimed the throne, the Bears' all-time passing leader was Sid Luckman, who last quarterbacked the team in 1950. Among the 32 franchises, Cutler's 23,443 yards rank 30th among all-time franchise passing leaders.

Franchise-Best Passers: No. 28-32 Team (Rank) Player Passing Yards Rams (28th) Jim Everett 23,758 Browns (29th) Brian Sipe 23,713 Bears (30th) Jay Cutler 23,443 Texans (31st) Matt Schaub 23,221 Buccaneers (32nd) Jameis Winston 19,737

Chicago also holds the dubious distinction of being one of two franchises (hello, New York Jets) to never have a signal-caller eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a single season. They've only had a quarterback surpass the 3,500-yard mark four times, three of which were Cutler.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only NFL franchise to never have a quarterback reach more than 20,000 career passing yards with the team.

Williams' final career numbers likely won't end up rivaling those of Patrick Mahomes or Rodgers in Green Bay, but if he can be half of what he's pegged to be, he'll be a messiah for the Bears as those two are for their respective franchises in no time.

