Caleb Williams could make a rather big and bolds move if things don’t go his way as he approached the NFL, Mike Florio has claimed.

Every once in a while, there will be a talent that comes along that everyone in the league will do everything they can to get. The NFL has had a number of notable ‘tanks’ in order to get players like Trevor Lawrence and Andrew Luck, players who are seen as the man that will ultimately turn your franchise around in an instant and will be worth a season in the dumps in order to acquire.

In 2023, that talk is likely going to surround USC’s Caleb Williams, the former Oklahoma player who has seen his stock rise significantly since his move to California, and his performances rocket up another level last year as he won the Heisman Trophy whilst also drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.

It is highly likely that he will be the #1 player taken in the draft in 2024, but according to Mike Florio, it might well be that the team that lands there isn’t the team that will end up taking him.

Caleb Williams looking to win right out of the gate?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio pointed to the situation with the Arizona Cardinals, who according to a recent article from ESPN’s analytics have incredibly good odds of picking with the #1 selection next year. In Florio’s article, he discussed the many issues within the organisation as something that Williams could use to flat-out refuse to play for them in 2024:

The franchise has made more than a few headlines in recent months, from their Bart Simpson-style NFLPA report card to the arbitration claim filed by former executive Terry McDonough to the shameful response to it to the Jonathan Gannon tampering fiasco to the general sense of malaise around the team, new uniforms or not.

From Williams’s perspective, he’s making pretty good NIL money at USC. He doesn’t have to declare for the draft in 2024. And he could make it clear to the Cardinals that he just won’t do it if they’re going to be the team in position to pick him.

He also could simply refuse to play for them, living off his NIL money for a year and re-entering the draft.Regardless, the new reality of the NCAA gives high-end players power unlike any they have ever had. Williams could be the first one to use that power, and the Cardinals could be the first team that power is used against.

It’s a move that has been pulled a few times, most notably Bo Jackson not wanting to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Eli Manning refusing to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, although this would be the first one to happen in this modern era with the amount of money that’s on the line.

This does also assume that the Cardinals want to draft Williams. They have committed a lot of money to quarterback Kyler Murray, but we’ve also seen in the past with Josh Rosen that they will move on from a quarterback pretty quickly if they feel he isn’t right, so this should perhaps act as a warning sign for the Cardinals. Get your act together, or lose out on a possible franchise-changing prospect.