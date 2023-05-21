Caleb Williams will likely be on the radar for every single team in the NFL during this upcoming season, former player Osi Umenyiora has claimed.

Every once in a while, there will be a talent that comes along that everyone in the league will do everything they can to get. In the NBA you saw the recent media hype around Victor Wembanyama following on from Zion Williamson a few years ago, the NHL has had similar levels of hype around Sidney Crosby and more recently Conor Bedard whilst the NFL has had a number of notable ‘tanks’ in order to get players like Trevor Lawrence and Andrew Luck.

And this upcoming year, you’re likely going to see similar talk when it comes to USC’s Caleb Williams, the former Oklahoma player who has seen his stock rise significantly since his move to California, his performances rocket up another level last year as he won the Heisman Trophy whilst also drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.

A lot of teams appear to be set at the quarterback spot for the long term after this year’s draft, but there will be some who might have eyes on next year’s. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers for instance could be one of them if Baker Mayfield is nothing more than a ‘bridge quarterback’, whilst the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons might be looking to move on quickly from Sam Howell and Desmon Ridder respectively if they don’t make a big jump this year.

According to former NFL player Osi Umenyiora though, it might well be that all 32 teams will have their eye on the young prospect from Southern California.

Everyone in the NFL wishing they can have Caleb Williams?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Umenyiora claimed that everyone is technically in the market for someone like Williams at this stage of proceedings, but we might have a better idea what the exact market is going to be once the season is a few months old:

There's going to be a few teams. And the funny thing, or the interesting thing about the NFL is you never know really know what teams are going to be. You might see a team who's like the Kansas City Chiefs right now as Super Bowl champions, something happens to Mahomes. Next thing, you know, boom, they’re all the way down.