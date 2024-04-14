Highlights Scouts overuse the term "generational" when describing prospects.

Caleb Williams, while oozing with talent, isn't as polished as Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence as prospects.

Williams doesn't need to be a generational prospect to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.

The spotlight is nothing new to Caleb Williams. From the time he first saw the field as a true freshman, it was evident to everyone on the field and in the stands that he was destined for greatness. Williams didn’t need to attend a school in Southern California to be considered Hollywood; his game does that on its own. He’s flashy, exhilarating, and the ultimate showman.

There is much to like about Williams; he has a bevy of traits that point to both a high floor and ceiling, but the question has never been whether he is a good prospect. The conversation has instead shifted to Williams’ all-time status. Being merely good for his time isn’t descriptive enough to some fans.

Is he historically great? Transcendentally great? This becomes largely a semantic argument that is determined by technicalities. However, it isn’t all futile. Looking back at previous NFL Draft prospects puts Williams into perspective and casts doubt on his standing as a generational prospect.

Defining "Generational"

Williams has to be the best prospect of the last several years

There are few terms in sports that are as overused as "generational talent." By definition, the label should be reserved for those who are the best of the best of their respective generation. It isn’t necessarily limited to one player per generation, but the more players that are deemed worthy, the less meaningful the title becomes.

There are also disagreements over what constitutes a generation in the sports realm, and whether it differs from the classification methods used outside of sports. For example, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are both millennials, just like how Tom Brady and Troy Aikman are both members of Gen X, but few fans consider them as part of the same generation as players. This makes the process of assigning generational talents all the more convoluted.

This likely explains the confusion surrounding the label. Without clear parameters, it’s easy to claim a player is generational without realizing the historical implications of that statement. For the sake of this simplicity, we will be looking at quarterback prospects from the last 15 years to see how Williams measures up.

Not Quite Generational

Williams doesn't have the level of acclaim as some who have come before him

Another challenge of evaluating prospects retrospectively is separating their NFL careers from who they were as prospects. Brock Purdy having a good start to his NFL career doesn’t change the fact he was an extremely flawed quarterback coming out of college just like how Josh Rosen’s disastrous stint in the NFL doesn’t mean he didn’t have promising traits entering the league.

Instead of comparing Williams side by side to every highly coveted quarterback prospect of the last 15 years, he can be juxtaposed with the last two to be deemed generational: Trevor Lawrence and Andrew Luck. Luck, who went first overall in the 2012 Draft, has been called one of the smartest football players ever.

He was a genius who chose football as his side hobby. Scouts were also blown away by maturity. Even at an early age, he was the consummate professional, and his maturity and precociousness could be seen on the field, too.

Nine years later, Lawrence was the next big thing in the scouting world. After winning a national championship as a true freshman, Lawrence was in a league of his own in the 2021 class. In many ways, Lawrence mirrored Luck. He was a prototypical passer with great poise and maturity.

It’s important to understand what made Lawrence and Luck so popular in NFL circles. It wasn’t that they were the most physically talented or exciting; in fact, it could be argued the opposite. They were so close to the standard model for NFL quarterbacks that their chances of failure were next to zero.

There are two types of errors teams can make in the draft: being too high on a player and being too low on one. While both errors are costly, it’s the former that loses jobs and destroys franchises. Passing on the next Josh Allen won’t cripple a team, but drafting the next Zach Wilson or Mitchell Trubisky might.

Looking at Williams’ game, it’s hard not to romanticize the possibilities. His dazzling play style and omnipresent tools and traits make him one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league in recent memory. However, he comes with some unknowns. He didn’t run a pro-style offense at USC, took a lot of unnecessary sacks, especially his junior season, and is undersized. There are more questions surrounding his game, making him riskier than Luck and Lawrence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Penix Jr. has taken as many sacks in his six-year career (1,487 dropbacks) as Caleb Williams did in the 2023 season (323 dropbacks): 24.

One of the hallmarks of a generational talent is the near-unanimous praise from the league. You’d be hard-pressed to find serious criticisms levied against Luck or Lawrence, but with Williams, more skepticism exists. He won’t be able to play the game the same way he did in college, which means his success at the next level is contingent on adaptability and coaching.

It’s hard to say that Williams is a generational prospect if the seemingly most important criterion is lacking. Even going back to Peyton Manning and John Elway, pro-readiness and prototypicality were major parts of the allure. Being a different archetype from these players has its upsides, but it may work against Williams in the NFL’s eyes.

An Exciting Talent

Williams doesn't need to be a generational prospect to be an elite NFL quarterback

So, it’s established that Williams isn’t quite a generational prospect. How much does that really matter, though? Mahomes wasn’t considered generational, neither was Allen or Lamar Jackson. As great of prospects as Luck and Lawrence were, its not as if they’ve been the gold standard for quarterback play.

Although Williams comes with some concerns, his idiosyncrasies are actually part of the charm. Sure, he doesn’t play the position like most quarterbacks, but that’s largely because he has the ability to make plays that others can’t. Even if Williams isn’t a generational prospect, he can still be a special player. Being the third or fourth-best quarterback prospect of the last 15 years is far from a consolation prize.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

As the Chicago Bears get set to make another franchise-altering pick, there may not be a player in recent memory that has been subjected to the level of scrutiny that Williams has. Given what’s at stake for the Bears, there is no such thing as being too thorough. Still, franchise quarterbacks can come in many forms, and though Williams isn’t as safe as some of the prospects that have come before him, that doesn’t stop him from being fully deserving of the top pick.

