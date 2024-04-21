For the past two seasons, many have speculated that Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and as draft day draws nearer and nearer, it feels like a virtual certainty the Chicago Bears will fulfill that destiny.

Starting his career at Oklahoma, Williams later transferred to USC, following head coach Lincoln Riley. He's thrived in a vertical offense that puts his arm on full display, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and leading his team to a Holiday Bowl appearance this past season.

Now, he's seemingly accepted that the next stop of his career will be the Windy City. While on The Pivot Podcast, Williams said that he wants to play for one team for his entire career.

"Now, I want to play at one place for 20 years ... I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far, which is exciting for me. [I am] really excited, if that's the place and that's the city, to light up and bring back and revive and make game days really fun."

Williams is considered to be far and away the best quarterback prospect in a loaded class at the position. The Bears, who traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for pennies on the dollar earlier this offseason, are well positioned to support Williams with an offense led by receivers D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.

Williams Has Had Only Positive Things To Say About Chicago

The likely No. 1 pick wants to be a Bears legend

Williams is considered a generational prospect, and is certainly the best quarterback to enter the NFL ranks since Trevor Lawrence left Clemson in 2021.

He's done nothing to temper expectations about himself either. On the podcast, Williams spoke about the comparisons people have made between his game and that of the game's premier modern signal callers, saying that his goal was to model his play style after the game's best.

"Like I said, sitting back, watching, learning, taking in what I can take in [to] adapt it to my game in [the] best way possible and make it my own. Some of it may look like some of what Pat [Mahomes] does, some of what Aaron Rodgers does, because, I mean, they're the best, and to be the best you want to learn from the best. To get to where they are, winning Super Bowls, being MVPs, or throwing these crazy passes and things like that, is where I want to be."

It’s impossible to talk about Williams without discussing his playmaking. His ability to make second-reaction throws is among the best scouts have seen at the college level. Williams is a natural-born improviser with the instincts to play out of structure and throw guys open rather than simply finding a wide open target.

Williams’ arm talent is instrumental to his style of play. He not only has the strength to throw for distance and velocity, but he can also throw from different arm angles and platforms. The USC product plays loose, allowing him to contort his body and make unconventional throws.

The top prospect isn't all flash though - he had a career interception rate of about one percent in college (14 interceptions on 1,099 career pass attempts), and his completion rate as a senior was 68.6%. He has an incredibly rare combination of physical gifts and cerebral know-how, and thus his floor is higher than most other prospects' ceilings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams holds the USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most total touchdowns scored (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), lowest interception rate (1%, 5 in 500 attempts) and highest passing efficiency rating (168.5).

With Williams now mere days away from being officially hailed as the savior of the Bears' franchise, the hype surrounding him is going to reach a fever pitch. For an organization that's been searching for an answer at the game's most important position for practically its entire existence, Williams is a spectacular gift atop the draft.

