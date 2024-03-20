Highlights Caleb Williams dazzles at Pro Day, showcasing his arm strength on deep passes.

Williams has a versatile ability to adapt to various situations, including quick release & throws on the run.

Despite raw talent, consistency is a concern; scouts focus on adaptability & adjustment to any mistakes made.

Caleb Williams is without a doubt the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class by all measurable accounts. While there is no question he posseses raw talent and athleticism at the quarterback position, Williams garnered some criticism after deciding not to throw at all throughout the NFL Scouting Combine.

In what was essentially labeled as a business decision by Williams and his family, this choice raised the eyebrows of draft pundits and football fans alike. While Williams has a fair point considering he's played in over 30 collegiate games and his talent is easily visible on film, some fans have a sour taste in their mouths, citing this decision as a failure to showcase his competiveness.

Regardless of his decision at the NFL Scouting Combine, Williams took part in USC's pro day with representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance to see the former Trojan throw. Just like any other Pro Day around the country building up to the draft, this was Williams' opportunity to showcase his arm strength, accuracy, and dynamic ability.

Surrounded by his USC teammates and even an appearance from potential soon-to-be teammate Keenan Allen, Williams put in a solid workout. Here are the three key takeaways from the former Heisman Trophy winner's Pro Day.

Williams Makes Deep Balls Look Easy

Although he didn't do the bench press at the combine, Williams' strength was showcased

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

You only need to see a few throws from Williams to understand his strength and accuracy when completing deep passes. He seems poised in the pocket, smooth on his feet, and what appears to be a simple flick of the wrist can turn into a 70-yard bomb over the secondary's heads.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

While yes, maintaining a calm pocket presence is more of a significant challenge when there are several 270-pound defensive linemen trying to take your head off every time the ball is snapped, succeeding on Pro Day isn't for the faint of heart.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

Every team was in attendance, this was his last time working out with his USC teammates, and his last real chance to showcase why analysts have him touted as the No. 1 pick. Even with the barrage of mental factors that might contribute, Williams made some incredible throws.

While not every long ball was delivered with 100% precise accuracy, they were pretty darn good. One of his long balls has gone somewhat viral on social media, and with good reason.

While this may give flashbacks to Zach Wilson's immaculate Pro Day throw that potentially contributed to the New York Jets reaching for him with the second overall pick, Williams has done this time and time again. Whereas with Wilson, the collective reaction was more along the lines of "'wow, he can do that?'"

Considering Williams averaged roughly 13.6 yards per completion throughout his final year in college, he can sling it. He finished with 1,342 air yards (5th in NCAA) in 2023 with an adjusted completion percentage of 77.5% (16th in NCAA).

Williams Has the Ability To Adapt to Any Situation

Quick releases and throws on the run stood out during the Pro Day workout

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Again, it's worth noting that this entire workout took place with no pads and no massive defensive linemen chasing after him in a collapsing pocket. With that being said, Williams' ability to adapt to different situations was visible on camera.

Whether it be the aforementioned deep ball, a drag route across the middle of the field, or even a play-action roll out, Williams played each situation with minor differences, which is needed to execute at the next level.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Caleb Williams is the first collegiate player since Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech to record 30+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

While he certainly appears comfortable and poised when taking his time in the pocket, he also showcased his ability to get off quick releases to his receiver on shorter routes. Considering Williams ranked 165th in FBS among qualified quarterbacks (Min. 300+ attempts) with a 3.16-second average release time, this was something scouts were looking to see.

However, his ability to get the ball out quickly in the face of pressure can somewhat be seen in his screen-play numbers. Williams finished 2023 with 616 passing yards on screen plays that require almost an immediate throwing motion, the 10th most among FBS quarterbacks.

Aside from the quick-release ability, Williams looked incredibly comfortable when throwing on the run, arguably one of the more important aspects of the modern NFL.

Loads of Raw Talent, but Consistency Is a Concern

Despite his talent and playmaking ability, Williams still shows signs of inconsistency

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite sports media's tendency to go down a rabbit hole of hype, not a single draft prospect in the history of the league is a perfect, polished, finished product, and Williams is no different.

He made some incredible throws throughout his Pro Day workout, but he wasn't exactly perfect. Prior to the 70-yard completion that capped off his workout, Williams had a string of consecutive missed throws.

What's important to take away from this isn't the lack of accuracy on this small sample size of throws. Rather, Williams' ability to adapt and adjust after these moments is what scouts will focus on, which is exactly what he did. After a small string of incompletions, Williams was dialed in from then on.

While no prospect is a perfect product coming into the league, Williams possesses all the tools and fundamentals for an NFL coaching staff to transform into one of the best playmakers under center in the league. Of course, this won't be an immediate perfection, but scouts are likely drooling over seeing how smooth and clean Williams' fundamentals were throughout his pro day.

All in all, Williams had a solid Pro Day and left no reason for doubt surrounding his 2024 NFL Draft stock as the No. 1 pick. With his on-field workout complete, only one question remains: will Williams be suiting up for the Chicago Bears next season?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.