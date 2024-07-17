Highlights Caleb Williams has signed his rookie deal in Chicago, which includes a $25.5 million signing bonus.

Negotiations stalled over a dispute on a franchise tag clause, but Williams eventually settled.

Williams did not hire an agent, choosing to negotiate with the Bears himself.

Reports first started surfacing on Tuesday that Caleb Williams had signed his rookie deal, but the contract was not finalized until today, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Chicago Bears made the news official on Wednesday afternoon as well.

Pelissero reports that Williams' rookie deal is worth $39.4 million over four years, with a $25.5 million signing bonus, and a fifth-year team option.

Williams has signed his deal just in time for training camp, but it appears he needed to make a concession in order to make it happen.

Related Why the Chicago Bears Have A Super Bowl Ceiling in 2024 Even with a rookie quarterback, the Chicago Bears have the Super Bowl on their mind in 2024.

What Was Holding up the Deal Between the Two Sides?

Williams and the Bears went back and forth on a potential franchise tag down the line.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

While the dollars and cents of Williams' rookie deal was already set, as per the CBA between the league and the players union, Williams and the Bears were negotiating certain terms in the deal.

Per multiple reports, Williams wanted it in his contract that the Bears would not use the franchise tag on him at the end of his rookie contract, in 2029. The Bears declined to do so, and Williams ultimately settled on the deal. It's worth noting that Williams did not hire an agent in the negotiating process.

Williams had been asked over the weekend at his 'Caleb Cares' event on his contract.

I'm not handling that. My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That's not my position that I'm handling.

It's likely Williams was trying to deflect the question, and understandably so, given he was still negotiating. Per NFLPA rules, since Williams doesn't have a certified agent, his lawyers are not permitted to negotiate with the Bears.

Dak Prescott, among other veteran QBs, do have the stipulation in their contract that they cannot be tagged at the end of it. No rookies do, so Williams would've set quite a precedent had he been able to get that in his rookie deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The franchise tag tenders for quarterbacks in 2024 was set at $38.3 million.

It's likely that the request was not important enough for Williams to drag negotiations, with the Bears' rookies having already reported to training camp, with their veterans set to report on July 19th.

Will the negotiating process be seen on Hard Knocks?

The Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks later this summer, so perhaps we'll get some insight as to how negotiations went down.

Matt Eberflus recently commented on the team's appearance on the HBO series and said he doesn't expect it to be a distraction:

I talked to the team about that because I've been involved in that before, and I believe NFL Films and HBO do an outstanding job of getting their message out of the team... And we're going to be proud of that message, because I'm proud of these guys, and proud of this organization. We have a bunch of really good people in the building, not only the football players, but also the support staff … We have guys that love football, that love each other, and respect the game and play it the right way. So we're excited about getting that going."

Now that the Bears have all their rookies signed and all their new faces ready to report to training camp, they'll be one of the more interesting teams to follow.

Expectations have been raised in the Windy City and this is truly Caleb Williams' team now.

Sources: Tom Pelissero, NBC Sports