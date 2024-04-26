Highlights The Chicago Bears have officially drafted quarterback Caleb Williams from USC with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team has made several offseason moves to bolster its roster in anticipation of Williams' arrival.

Williams is poised for success in the NFL due to his arm talent, decision-making, and supporting cast on the team.

The Chicago Bears have been on the clock since January, and the pick is officially in. The franchise has officially drafted their long-awaited franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams, out of USC to take over under center.

This move comes as no surprise following the trade of the team's 2023 starter, Justin Fields. General Manager Ryan Poles has been active in trying to improve the roster this offseason in anticipation of Williams's arrival, with signings like D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett, trades for proven veterans like Keenan Allen and Ryan Bates, and the hiring of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator.

With the former Trojan now officially locked in, the organization hopes that Williams will continue his on-field magic in the NFL— and he hopes so too. GIVEMESPORT loves the pick, as Williams was ranked as the 2024 NFL Draft class' top quarterback.

A Closer Look At Caleb Williams

Can the Bears compete for the NFC North?

Caleb Williams has had the "it" factor since he stepped in for Spencer Rattler as a true freshman for Oklahoma and helped will his team to an 18-point comeback victory over the Texas Longhorns.

Since that moment, the quarterback hasn't looked back, winning the Heisman Trophy Award, presented to the best player in college football, in 2022, and even putting together a promising 2023 campaign where the D.C. native continued to showcase dominance as a passer, throwing for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also added 11 scores with his legs.

There aren't many passers that enter the league with the combination of traits, polish, and production that Williams possesses, which is what made the organization confident enough to part ways with Fields, and turn a new leaf at quarterback. The 21-year-old loves to operate with the ball in his hands, and has the mobility to extend plays, with the arm talent to deliver passes out-of-structure and off-balanced.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams threw just 14 interceptions on 1,099 career attempts, which translates to about a 1.0 interception rate, which would have led the NFL by a wide margin in 2023.

Despite this playing style being so risky, Williams is a very high-IQ decision-maker when it comes time to throw, as he identifies throwing windows and sets up with nice efficiency to slice through tight windows and convert on the toss.

While many of his best highlights come from plays where he is running around in the backfield, there is also an abundance of film showing he's capable of producing in-structure, and can effectively handle the play-to-play discipline to keep an offense efficient in the NFL.

The Bears appear to have set Williams up for success, as he is surrounded by one of the top supporting casts: veterans D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen occupy the receiver room and offer different skill sets, and Cole Kmet lines up at tight end.

Additionally, the team went out and signed D'Andre Swift to take the lead role in the backfield, and there's a chance the team adds another weapon with their three remaining draft picks.

While it can be easy to set the loftiest of expectations for this young prospect as he enters the league, the Bears have landed a player that should be able to continue his success at the next level. Some growing pains will follow, sure, but the overall surrounding talent has the team capable of potentially contending for a playoff berth, if not the NFC North division.

Williams could very well become the greatest QB in Bears history with only two or three Pro Bowl-caliber campaigns.

