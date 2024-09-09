Key Takeaways The Chicago Bears won in Week 1 thanks to a furious comeback fueled by their defense and special teams units.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams struggled badly, failing to complete 50% of his passes or reach 100 yards passing.

Williams' horrendous debut is likely a blip on the radar and is reminiscent of other top QB picks in NFL history.

The Chicago Bears took care of business against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2024 season, winning 24-17 after falling behind 17-0 in the first half.

The defense and special teams were tremendous, as both units scored a touchdown in a furious second half comeback. It wasn't always pretty, but the Bears are entering Week 2 with a blemish-free 1-0 record.

And that's about where the good news ends for Chicago. This was the debut of multiple new stars, including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze , who combined to catch five passes for 40 yards, and running back D'Andre Swift , who averaged 3.0 yards per carry on just ten attempts. Strong performances they were not, and yet even they looked adequate in the face of the all-time stinker No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams had.

Williams finished the game with a sub-50% completion rate (14/29) for 93 yards. His quarterback rating was 55.7.

In no uncertain terms, that is horrendous. It wasn't all his fault, as the Bears' offensive line struggled against the Titans' new-look pass-rush, but he just looked unprepared for the speed of the NFL . Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is known for his conservative game plans, but that doesn't excuse Williams averaging 3.2 yards per passing attempt. He was the only quarterback in Week 1 to fall short of 100 yards passing.

There's certainly better days ahead for the former Heisman Trophy winner, but his debut will go down as one of the worst in league history, despite grabbing the win. The only question is: just how bad was it?

Related Caleb Williams Just Did Something No QB Has Done Since David Carr Caleb Williams became the first quarterback picked at no.1 overall to win his first NFL start in 22 years.

No. 1 Picks Have A History of Struggling Early

Williams is in some good company with his opening act jitters

CREDIT: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

You can see the full list of every debut by every quarterback picked first overall in NFL history here, but suffice to say that Williams does not rank among the cream of the crop.

Notable No. 1 Overall QB Debuts, NFL History Player Year Team Completion % Yards TDs INTs Passer Rating Cam Newton 2011 CAR 64.9% 422 2 1 110.4 Carson Palmer 2003 CIN 66.7% 248 2 1 105.2 JaMarcus Russell 2007 OAK 74.2% 224 1 1 91.3 Baker Mayfield 2008 CLE 51.2% 295 2 2 70.7 Joe Burrow 2020 CIN 63.9% 193 0 1 66.1 Caleb Williams 2024 CHI 48.3% 93 0 0 55.7 Bryce Young 2023 CAR 52.6% 146 1 2 48.8 Matthew Stafford 2009 DET 43.2% 205 0 3 27.4 Terry Bradshaw 1970 PIT 25.0% 70 0 1 19.3 Alex Smith 2005 SF 39.1% 74 0 4 8.5

For what its worth, his debut was better than Bryce Young 's last year, and by passer rating, it was only the 12th worst debut out of 29 quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall. It was also better than Justin Fields ' first start with Chicago back in 2021, as the Ohio State product completed just six of 20 passes for 68 yards, which was good for a whopping 41.2 passer rating.

Still, given the hype and offensive talent surrounding him, this was far from the introduction the Bears faithful wanted to their franchise quarterback. In order to impress, throwing for more than 100 yards probably would have been a good place to start.

Nevertheless, there's a strong history of quarterbacks recovering from slow starts.

If Fields is your comparison of choice, the good news is he drastically improved in his second start with the Bears, throwing for 209 yards on a 64.7% completion rate, doubling his passer rating to 82.7.

If historical comps are more your speed, there's good news there too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams is one of just four quarterbacks picked No. 1 overall to complete under 50 percent of his passes, fail to hit 100 yards passing, and throw no touchdowns in his first career start. The other three are Alex Smith, Terry Bradshaw and Steve Bartkowski.

Only Carson Palmer and Cam Newton surpassed a 100.0 passer rating in their debuts. It's uncommon for even the most talented players to blow off the roof of the stadium in their first taste of NFL action, and most of those quarterbacks weren't playing for a team good enough to get a victory. Another silver lining is that he's one of just four quarterbacks from that group of 29 to not throw an interception, joining Tim Couch, Jared Goff, and John Elway. That's not the worst company in the world to keep.

There's plenty for Williams to work on following his debut. He was a Keenan Allen drop in the end zone away from his first career touchdown pass, but he also missed on a number of open throws down the field. His patented creativity in the pocket was flashy, but also failed to be productive and led to a 19-yard sack. He looked sped up on almost every single throw, though perhaps that can be attributed to horrendous offensive line play, including a mind-numbing 12.5 pass-blocking grade from guard Tevin Jenkins (per PFF). Plus, Rome Odunze (assuming he's healthy) and tight end Cole Kmet should get more run in future weeks after a bizarre game plan in Week 1.

Thus, while it's tantalizing to poke fun at the ineptitude of Williams' debut, it means little in the grand scheme of things. There are better times on the horizon for the first overall pick. One day, he (and all Bears fans) should be able to look back on this performance with a smile.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.