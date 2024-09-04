Key Takeaways Caleb Williams is highly expected to lead the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl, a feat that few first overall QB picks have achieved.

Since Peyton Manning, first overall QB picks have won Super Bowls, but not for the team that drafted them.

Williams is in a strong position with the Bears compared to past QB picks, joining a team with established talent and potential for success.

Caleb Williams is about to start his NFL career with as much hype as just about anyone in recent years.

He was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears as the franchise hopes they will finally put their QB issues to bed.

The expectation is quite frankly, for Caleb Williams to lead the Bears to a Super Bowl, or multiple, at some point in his career. The expectations are that high.

However, not many first overall picks, particularly at quarterback, are able to lead their teams to that goal.

In fact, the last quarterback to be drafted first overall and lead that team to a Super Bowl, was Peyton Manning, who went first overall to the Indianapolis Colts back in 1998, and eventually led them to a championship in the 2006 season.

Peyton Manning Resurrected The Colts as a Franchise

Other QBs selected first overall have won Super Bowls since, but not for the team that drafted them.

The fact that we have to go back to the 1998 draft to find a QB selected first overall, who went on to lead the team that drafted them to a Super Bowl, shows you just how rare that feat is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last QB to be drafted first overall and win multiple Super Bowls for the team that drafted them, was Troy Aikman, who went first overall to Dallas in 1989.

Since Manning, we've had a few QBs selected first who did win a Super Bowl, but it wasn't for the team that drafted them, which includes Peyton's brother Eli.

Quarterbacks Selected 1st Overall Since Peyton Manning Year Player Team Super Bowl 1999 Tim Couch Cleveland Browns --- 2001 Michael Vick Atlanta Falcons --- 2002 David Carr Houston Texans SB Champion (NYG) 2003 Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals --- 2004 Eli Manning San Diego Chargers 2x SB Champion (NYG) 2005 Alex Smith San Francisco 49ers --- 2007 JaMarcus Russell Oakland Raiders --- 2009 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions SB Champion (LAR) 2010 Sam Bradford St. Louis Rams 2011 Cam Newton Carolina Panthers --- 2012 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts --- 2015 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers --- 2016 Jared Goff St. Louis Rams --- 2018 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns --- 2019 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals --- 2020 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals --- 2021 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars --- 2023 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers --- 2024 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears ?

As you can see, it's a tall task for a QB selected first overall to go on and lead the franchise to a championship.

Some QBs were able to win a Super Bowl after being drafted first overall, but not for the team that drafted them.

Eli Manning infamously refused to play for the Chargers, who then traded him to the New York Giants

David Carr, after a disastrous tenure with the Houston Texans

Matthew Stafford brought the Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams

Only a handful of QBs since Peyton Manning have gone on to lead their team to a Super Bowl berth, but they've all come up short, including:

History suggests that the odds are against Caleb Williams succeeding where others came up short, but things feel different in Chicago.

Why Caleb Williams Can Win a Super Bowl For Chicago

Williams is in a far better position than most no.1 overall picks.

Most of the time, no.1 overall picks go to teams where the cupboard of talent is bare, and they're essentially starting a rebuild from scratch.

However, the 2023 Bears were not a bad team by any stretch. They went 7-10, and in most years, would've only drafting ninth overall, which they did, and selected WR Rome Odunze with the pick.

However, thanks to a deal that looks like highway robbery at this point, the Bears had managed to take the league-worst Panthers' first overall pick, which put them in prime position to draft one of the most heralded QB prospects of all time.

Panthers-Bears 2023 Draft-Day Trade Details Panthers Receive Bears Receive 2023 No. 1 Pick (Bryce Young) D.J. Moore 2023 1st-Round Pick (No. 9) 2023 2nd-Round Pick (No. 61) 2024 1st-Round Pick (No. 1) 2025 2nd-round pick

Williams has joined a Bears team that had pieces in place before him, and needed a QB to put it all together.

The Bears will be contending in a tough NFC North for at least the next few years, but Williams is still in a very good spot compared to his predecessors who were expected to be saviors.

Yes, Williams does need to break a history of mediocre QB play in Chicago, but he's got a lot to work with around him.