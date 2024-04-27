Highlights The Chicago Bears have famously struggled to find the right quarterback.

Caleb Williams could break the decades-long cycle with his talent.

Chicago has enough talent to support its young quarterback.

The Chicago Bears are one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL, yet have been lacking at the most iconic position for decades. The Bears’ inability to identify and develop talent at quarterback has become an impediment to the team’s success.

In this day and age, it’s nearly impossible to assemble a championship-caliber team without a quality quarterback. As a result, the Bears have fallen from one of the most well-known and respected organizations to irrelevancy.

But Caleb Williams has the chance to put the Bears’ quarterback woes to bed once and for all, will he come through for Windy City fans?

Where quarterbacks go to die

The Chicago Bears have a depressing history of quarterbacks

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ struggles at quarterback are no secret. In fact, it’s become one of their identifying characteristics. For the fans that are too young to recall the '85 Bears or the ferocious defenses that came before them courtesy of Dick Butkus, the Bears and subpar quarterback play go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Halas Hall has become a quarterback graveyard of sorts, with new tombstones added every few years.

Recently, the Bears have tried their hand at drafting and developing a quarterback, using first round picks on Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields, neither of whom received a second contract with Chicago. Since 1992, the Bears have started 36 different quarterbacks. For a frame of reference, the Green Bay Packers have only started eight in this period.

Last 5 Quarterbacks Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1st round 1999 Cade McNown 2003 Rex Grossman 2017 Mitchell Trubisky 2021 Justin Fields 2024 Caleb Williams

With such a lugubrious past, it’s easy to feel like failure is inevitable. No matter who the Bears seem to bring in, they are incapable of breaking the cycle. However, the selection of Caleb Williams in this year’s draft ushers in a new era of Bears football, one unlike any other in the franchise’s 105-year history.

A Beacon of Hope

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Why should fans believe that Williams won’t succumb to the pressure like those before him? The simplest argument is that he’s better than his predecessors. Mitchell Trubisky might’ve enticed the Bears front office back in 2017, but the pick was met with heavy criticism on draft night.

Even those who were high on him felt drafting him second overall was too rich. Four years later, Justin Fields, while talented, was the fourth quarterback off the board and taken 11th overall. As prospects, they don’t hold a candle to Williams.

Williams is one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory, drawing comparisons to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, and for good reason. He is a savant when playing outside of structure and possesses an innate ability to create plays and throw receivers open. Most of all, Williams always looks comfortable and composed. Even when he’s making challenging plays, it looks fluid and natural.

Simply put, the Bears have never had such a gifted quarterback. Sure, Jay Cutler had a cannon for an arm, but he struggled with accuracy and didn’t have the playmaking chops to consistently play outside the pocket. It can be hard to separate a quarterback from his predecessors, but the truth is that every player's career is independent on the ones that came before him.

Fields and Trubisky not being good doesn’t make it any more or less likely that Williams is. Imagine saying Trevor Lawrence couldn’t be good in Jacksonville because Blake Bortles and Nick Foles weren’t. Special players change narratives.

A Promising Roster

The Bears are equipped to support a young talent

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Traditionally, No. 1 overall picks have to overcome the chaos and incompetence around them. Since the pick is awarded to the team with the worst record, these selections go to teams with a litany of problems that no one player, no matter how great, can fix on their own.

This leads to two major concerns for top picks, especially when they are quarterbacks.

One, it will be difficult to succeed early on without an adequate supporting cast, and two, without the proper infrastructure, these players can be subjected to an unhealthy number of hits, which can lead to injuries with long-term ramifications.

The Bears, however, received the No. 1 pick from Carolina due to a trade the two teams made a year ago. Chicago went 7-10 in 2023 and showed signs of growth late in the year. The 2022 Bears team that trotted out Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle is long gone.

Now, the team features a trove of talented pass-catchers, a serviceable offensive line, and an experienced play caller. There’s no such thing as a perfect situation, as every team has room for improvement, but it’s hard to think of a time when the top pick in the draft went to a better spot.

In summation, the intersection of Williams and Chicago couldn’t have come at a better time. The Bears finally have a solid roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, with quarterback being the only missing piece.

Williams is an undeniable talent, and with the right surrounding pieces, can be an elite quarterback sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.