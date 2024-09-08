The Caleb Williams era in Chicago has officially begun and while it wasn't pretty, the Chicago Bears started it off with a win, overcoming a 17-0 first half deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17.

With the win, Caleb Williams became the first quarterback to be drafted first overall to win his first NFL start since David Carr accomplished that feat back in 2002.

Obviously, fans will hope that Williams has a far more successful career than Carr did, but the bottom line is, it's good to start with a W.

Related Caleb Williams Can Accomplish What Hasn't Been Done Since Peyton Manning Caleb Williams is going into the right situation to pull off what Peyton Manning was able to do for the Colts.

The Bears Overcome a Poor Showing From Their New-Look Offense

Williams was lackluster at times, but the Bears defense and special teams stepped up.

© David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears offense struggled through most of the game against a stout Titans defense, as Williams missed some throws and the timing with his receivers felt off.

However, the Bears turned the game around in the second half. Down 17-3, the Bears blocked a Titans punt and returned it 21 yards for the score.

Thanks to some Titans turnovers, the Bears had good starting field position on several drives and managed to kick a pair of field goals to cut the lead to 17-16. Then, Will Levis made an awful decision throwing under duress, and was picked off by Tyrique Stevenson who returned it 43 yards to the house. A successful two-point conversion brought the lead to 24-17 and the Bears defense shut the Titans down the rest of the way.

Williams put up very pedestrian numbers, going 14-of-29 for 93 yards and added 15 yards on five carries. The key here was Williams not throwing any picks, while his counterpart threw two.

Comparing Williams' Debut To David Carr's in 2002

Carr made just enough plays to win his first start.

Back in 2002, Carr was the first overall pick of the expansion Houston Texans . The Texans opened their inaugural season with an all-Texas matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and rode their defense to a 19-10 win.

Going back to David Carr's NFL debut, he also put up some pedestrian numbers, but did manage to throw a couple of touchdown passes.

Caleb Williams vs. David Carr - First Career Start Category Williams Carr Completion Rate 14-of-29 10-of-22 Passing Yards 93 145 TD-INT 0-0 2-1 Passer Rating 55.7 78.8

Carr's career didn't have too many high points after that, and he went down as one of the bigger draft busts of this century.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last rookie QB to win his first NFL start was Sam Darnold in 2018, when he led the New York Jets to a 48-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Darnold went 16-of-21 for 198 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Darnold infamously threw a pick-six on his first pass.

Williams' debut is not indicative of how his career will pan out. One has to think the Bears' offense will eventually find a rhythm, and we'll see what made Williams one of the highest graded prospects in recent history.

For now, the Bears can simply celebrate being 1-0.