Every NFL team's center point is its quarterback, making it crucial that the rest of the team is ready to rally behind them. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had exactly that in Tom Brady for a few seasons, but they have since found another great leader.

After winning the Heisman Trophy for Oklahoma in 2017, the Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. He found some success in Cleveland, including a memorable playoff win, but ultimately didn’t meet expectations.

Mayfield was eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers, where another failed stint led him to the Los Angeles Rams. After finishing out with them, he would sign with the Buccaneers in free agency, clinging to any hope of maintaining his status as an NFL starter.

Just when things seemed bleak, Mayfield found new life. He returned to his Oklahoma form as a member of the Buccaneers, leading them to a division title and a playoff victory. His efforts were enough to earn him a three-year deal, cementing himself as Tampa’s guy.

Aside from just performing well, Mayfield has been noted as a leader for whom players are willing to fight. Second-year defensive tackle Calijah Kancey recently spoke about just how much Mayfield means to the team (via Jim Rome):

“Baker is a guy who you want to run through a wall for. He’s a guy that’s going to leave it out on the line. He’s very competitive. He’s a great guy overall, helps out in the community. He’s willing to give his last to anyone on the team or anyone in general.”

In just one year, Mayfield has earned the support of the players, the organization, and the fan base. Now, all that’s left is to work on taking Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl.

Shake and Bake

Mayfield has revived his career in Tampa Bay

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The first overall pick in 2018 didn’t turn out as Cleveland would have hoped, but Mayfield’s career is far from over. It didn’t seem that way just a year ago, though, as Mayfield was in what was considered to be a tight race against Kyle Trask to earn the starting spot.

Given Mayfield’s perseverance, a comeback like this seems par for the course. He’s been an underdog throughout his career, meaning he’s had to prove himself several times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Baker Mayfield is the only walk-on to ever win the Heisman Trophy. Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma, where he found his footing.

Mayfield’s arrival in Tampa Bay was perfectly timed with that of Dave Canales, who has since been named head coach of the Panthers. Canales joined the Buccaneers as the offensive coordinator in 2023 after over a decade as a member of the Seattle Seahawks staff.

Canales made a name for himself as the quarterbacks coach in Seattle after helping to completely turn around Geno Smith’s career. He repeated that success with Mayfield in Tampa Bay, reviving two careers in back-to-back seasons.

With Canales relocated to Carolina, we’ll see if Mayfield can continue succeeding. Smith had a down year in Seattle after Canales’ departure but was still far better than before.

For Mayfield, having the assurance of a three-year contract is a major deal. He doesn’t have to worry about proving that he deserves to stay, but instead, can settle in and focus on helping the team reach new heights.

Baker Mayfield Career Stats by Team Team Years Games Passing Yards TD-INT Playoff Wins CLE 2018-2021 60 14,125 92-56 1 CAR 2022 7 1,313 6-6 0 LAR 2022 5 850 4-2 0 TB 2023-Pres. 17 4,044 28-10 1

With Mayfield locked down, the team built the offense around him during the offseason. They drafted center Graham Barton as part of the line to protect Mayfield and wide receiver Jalen McMillan to provide another option in the passing game.

After a few down years, Kancey's opinion of Mayfield as a "baller" seems to be that of the entire football world once again. He's finally found a home and can focus on taking the Buccaneers all the way.

