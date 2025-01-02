In an enthralling quarter-final at the PDC World Darts Championship, the best of Callan Rydz was displayed on and off the oche. Having been narrowly defeated 5-3 by Michael van Gerwen, plaudits were extended to Rydz for his stellar performance as well as a classy demonstration of sportsmanship.

In arguably the best game of the tournament so far, Van Gerwen and Rydz served up a match of the highest quality. 'The Riot' can consider himself incredibly unlucky considering he edged most stats, albeit by the finest of margins. Despite an average of 103.88, 17 maximums, and a 46% success rate on the doubles, Rydz was still denied a spot in the semi-finals.

Michael van Gerwen Edges Past Callan Rydz

The Dutchman got the job done 5-3 in the end