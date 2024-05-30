Highlights Callum Hudson-Odoi has excelled at Nottingham Forest, attracting Premier League interest after preserving Forest's status.

Clubs, including Tottenham, may pay up to £30m for him.

Nottingham Forest could earn high profits from a potential Hudson-Odoi transfer with a bidding war of Premier League clubs interested.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has shone at Nottingham Forest this season after his cut-price move from Chelsea last summer, with the winger's goals having a huge part in preserving Forest's Premier League status after their four-point deduction. And his rise back to the top could see clubs move for him in the summer - with Dharmesh Sheth exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that three Premier League clubs are in for his services in the transfer market.

Hudson-Odoi started off as a blistering youngster at Chelsea, making his debut for the Blues aged just 17 in the FA Cup against Newcastle United, less than three months after his 17th birthday. From there, he started to become much more involved in other games for the Blues, with a career-high 37 games in a single campaign for the West London club in 2020-21 - though injuries hampered his progress. And, after finding a home at Forest where he bagged eight goals in the top-flight last season, it's alerted clubs to his talent once again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Transfer News

Hudson-Odoi has burst back into life at Forest

Readers with a strong memory will recall Bayern Munich making a series of bids for Hudson-Odoi back in 2020, one that included a loan-to-buy option with a fee that could have reached £70million had the German club gone ahead with their bid at the end of his prospective spell in Bavaria.

That didn't come to fruition, with Hudson-Odoi being on the peripherals of the squad throughout the 2021-22 season and an unsuccessful loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen didn't help his cause.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Premier League statistics - Nottingham Forest squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =6th Goals 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.79 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

But having found his feet again in the east Midlands, with Tottenham reportedly said to be interested in securing his signature, the Sun stated that they could rake in a fee worth ten times their initial investment; which could reach £30million if a club stumps up the money.

Sheth: Three Premier League Clubs Want Hudson-Odoi

The Reds will want to keep hold of one of their stars

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that Forest could rack up a promising fee for Hudson-Odoi should the club look to move him on in the summer - with three Premier League clubs interested in taking him on their books. He said:

"Most definitely. I'm told that three Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi. "It hasn't got to the point where it's been club to club; Nottingham Forest will not want to allow him to go. He's done so well last season when he helped Nottingham Forest stay up, and they got him for such a low fee. "I think it was an initial £5million. And you know if they were to sell him in the summer, I'm sure they will be able to double, maybe triple and maybe even quadruple that price, maybe even more than that in the current market, given how he has performed."

Chelsea Should Have Kept Hold of Hudson-Odoi

The Blues have had their own winger problems in recent years

With the money that Chelsea have spent on wingers in the past couple of years to little success, it's a shame that Hudson-Odoi wasn't allowed another bite at the cherry at the club he joined at the age of seven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hudson-Odoi bagged just four Premier League goals in 72 games for Chelsea; he's doubled that this season at the City Ground.

Mykhailo Mudryk hasn't lived up to his hefty price tag just yet, Raheem Sterling has been inconsistently brilliant, and whilst Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke have been good this season, Hudson-Odoi could easily have made the left-flank his own this season if he was given the chance.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.