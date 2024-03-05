Highlights Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon has suffered an injury ahead of the game against Sparta Prague.

Scanlon has been involved in matchday squads in the Premier League while also featuring in the Europa League.

The 19-year-old remains optimistic, promising to come back stronger from his minor setback.

Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon has been given opportunities to impress in the Europa League by Jurgen Klopp this season, but he's now suffered a setback ahead of the Reds' upcoming fixture against Sparta Prague,

Klopp has been forced to deal with a host of injury problems so far this season, especially over the last few weeks. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all spent spells on the treatment table, forcing the Liverpool boss to utilise a host of different youngsters.

Although injuries have been an issue for the Merseyside club, it has allowed some of their young talent to express themselves and impress the Liverpool boss. However, one of their youngsters, Scanlon, has now taken to Instagram to confirm his latest fitness problem.

Calum Scanlon Pictured in Protective Boot

The 19 y/o Has Been Given Opportunities in the Europa League

Earlier in the campaign, Klopp gave Scanlon a chance to impress off the bench in the Europa League against Toulouse and Union SG, while he has also been involved in five matchday squads, including twice in the Premier League.

However, he's now set for a spell on the treatment table, confirming that he's suffered an injury ahead of Thursday's game against Sparta Prague. Scanlon uploaded a picture with his foot in a protective boot, with the caption reading...

"Minor setback. Back stronger than ever."

It's unclear whether Scanlon would have been involved in the senior squad with some of Liverpool's previously injured first-team stars returning to action, but it's a major shame for his development nonetheless. It's unclear, as it stands, how serious his injury is.

Scanlon is part of a lengthy list of teenage talents who have been given a chance in the first-team this season under Klopp. The German manager hasn't been afraid to throw some of his players in at the deep end, even if it was often out of necessity due to injuries throughout the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have used 10 players this season in the Premier League who have previously featured for their academy, more than any other team in the league.

Mohamed Salah could return this week

The Evening Standard have provided an injury update on Liverpool's squad, detailing potential return dates for their current crop of stars who have missed their last few games. In positive news, Salah could potentially return against Sparta Prague this week, but Klopp could be cautious and save him until their Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

Alexander-Arnold isn't expected to be back fit until the end of the month, while Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota are likely to have to wait until April. Curtis Jones could return after the international break, while Ryan Gravenberch has a chance of featuring against Pep Guardiola's side.

