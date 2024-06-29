Highlights Callum Walsh criticizes Ryan Garcia's potential transition to MMA, doubting his toughness and willingness to fight.

Boxing and MMA remain popular combat sports, with notable crossover fights like Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather and Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

History shows challenges when boxers switch to MMA, as seen in James Toney's loss to Randy Couture at UFC 118.

Rising boxing star Callum Walsh carries the classic Irish charisma and confidence like his compatriots. The young fighter is in the stage of his career where it’s essential to build his record and earn his stripes with each passing challenge. Walsh is also directly connected to the world of MMA as his fights air on the UFC’s flagship platform, UFC Fight Pass. The Irishman has trained alongside UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Tony Ferguson.

Unlike most boxers, Walsh understands the differences and difficulties between the two combat sports. He has even admitted to dabbling in Mixed Martial Arts training as his girlfriend Tabatha Ricci is a jiu-jitsu black belt. When Walsh hears of top-level boxer Ryan Garcia’s mentioning taking an MMA fight, it leaves him no choice but to express his feelings about the whole situation. After the announcement of his one-year suspension due to PEDs, Garcia gave a shout to UFC CEO Dana White:

Callum Walsh Critical of Ryan Garcia

Irish boxer doubts Californian kid's desire to fight in MMA

When talking with GIVEMESPORT.COM ahead of the UFC 303 event Saturday, Walsh was clear in his answer when asked about who he'd rather fight between Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia in MMA:

“Ryan Garcia there’s no way he’ll ever do well in MMA. No way. You can’t come from straight boxing and [go into MMA] … more of a YouTuber or … he doesn’t have the toughness, no way. I would rather fight him because obviously the wrestling background of [Crawford], and it’d be a way easier fight. I think [Garcia] is a talker. He knows how to get people talking. He would never fight, nah. The leg kicks and all that, he doesn’t have the toughness. He’s too much of a pretty boy. He’s too much of a YouTuber. He would never do it.”

Boxing vs MMA

The two combat sports have never been hotter

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. opened the door for the biggest cross-over fight in combat sports history. At the time, McGregor was coming off a spectacular performance where he became the first ever simultaneous two-division champion. With his stock at its highest, “Notorious” parlayed his popularity into a fight against the undefeated Mayweather Jr that garnered 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Francis Ngannou, another notable MMA star who fought in the square circle, touched greatness with his showing versus Tyson Fury last fall, but then tasted defeat by the power punching Anthony Joshua. An example of a boxer going to MMA was when James Toney was smothered by Randy Couture back at UFC 118. So, history shows that ping ponging from sport to sport is no easy task, but that won’t stop the fighters from trying, especially if a large purse is at stake.