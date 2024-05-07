Highlights Bournemouth are interested in bringing back Callum Wilson, who could be sold by Newcastle.

Solanke could replace Wilson at Newcastle, with the former being linked to the Magpies.

Newcastle see Wilson's age affecting potential future sale, paving the way for him to join Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are interested in a sensational return for goalscoring hero Callum Wilson with Newcastle United looking to sell their striking hero, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Wilson has suffered with injury woes over the past couple of seasons, but that has not stopped him firing in front of goal whenever he plays. Seven goals in eleven Premier League games at the start of the season saw him in fine form, but a spate of injuries hampered his progress throughout the campaign, with Alexander Isak taking the reins. Two goals in his last two games have ensured that Wilson knows where the net is, but with reports that Newcastle could be looking at selling him on, a move to the south coast could be beckoning once again.

Callum Wilson is on Bournemouth's Radar

The former Cherries man could seal a sensational return down south

Wilson made his name at Bournemouth, notching 20 goals in his first season for the club, being a key part of their Premier League success in establishing themselves for half a decade, and after scoring on his debut for England whilst on the books on the south coast, he became well-liked by many other clubs in the top-flight.

Since then, Dominic Solanke has taken over the void that he left; but it looks increasingly likely that the former Chelsea man will leave the club in the summer after his most prolific campaign in his career to date. Bournemouth originally issued a hands-off warning to Solanke suitors in the January transfer window, sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT, but with his stock at an all-time high, they are increasingly open-minded to his departure - as long as a club stump up a suitable fee for his services, and source a replacement first.

And, according to GMS sources, that could come in the form of Wilson. At 32, he’s a depreciating asset for Newcastle and with money needed to help them in terms of FFP and PSR, he is now likely to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson's 20 goals in 45 Championship games were a key part of Bournemouth being promoted to the Premier League.

The prolific talisman has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent strikers since his move to the south coast, recording 41 Premier League goals in just 126 games for the Cherries; and after their relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season, he’s continued that for Newcastle with 47 league goals in 94 matches - a one goal every two games striker.

Forwards with a tally in that ilk are rare to find, though strikers such as Alexander Isak are possibly harder to come by and with that in mind, the Geordies are likely to sell him in the summer - which works well for Bournemouth as he is one of the options they have on their striking shortlist.

Having played for Bournemouth for six years under Howe before moving to the north east, Wilson is still a fan favourite amongst the Cherries support having fired them to their first-ever Premier League campaign, and he is on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle Could Find Callum Wilson Replacement in Solanke

Solanke has been linked with Newcastle in the past

Whilst Wilson, who signed for the Magpies for a fee of £20m, moving on wouldn't be ideal for Newcastle, he is getting older and that could impact his ability to be sold in the future. As one of the ageing stars who likely doesn't start for Newcastle on a normal game week, his sale could invite another striker to come in.

Solanke has already been linked with the Magpies, and so he could be a perfect target for Eddie Howe to raid his former club; though whether he would be content with being second choice for Isak remains to be seen.

Related Newcastle Say Isak 'Not for Sale' but £20m Star Could Leave Newcastle won't sell both Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes after Arsenal were linked with the St James' Park duo.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-05-24