Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson doesn't want to leave the club, despite having to compete with Alexander Isak, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are benefitting from Wilson and Isak continuously pushing each other up top.

Newcastle United news - Callum Wilson

Wilson signed for Newcastle from Bournemouth for a fee of £20m back in 2020, as per Sky Sports.

The England international has had his difficulties with injuries during his time at St James' Park, which could be Newcastle's reasoning for signing Isak at the beginning of the season.

Now, the two attackers are fit and competing, and Eddie Howe's side are reaping the rewards.

Between them, Isak and Wilson have scored 25 Premier League goals this campaign in just 29 starts, as per FBref.

Both players could argue that they'd score more if Howe utilised them from the start more often, but the results are all that matters, and Newcastle are flying.

After their victory over Everton at Goodison Park, Wilson spoke about his partnership with Isak.

He said: "He’s a top player, and you want to play with top players all of the time. Unfortunately, we play in the same position a lot of the time and when he plays out wide he can do things like that as well.

"Obviously, I’m more of a natural nine, he’s more of a wide player. It’s a good partnership, hopefully we can get more time on the pitch together.”

What has Jones said about Wilson?

Jones has suggested that Wilson won't want to leave, but he also won't want to sit on the bench.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He won't want to be sold, he won't want to be sat on the bench, he'll want to be part of it. He keeps doing it, he keeps taking his chances. But I do think, just having Isak around is pushing him to hit new levels."

How has Wilson performed this season?

As mentioned, 15 goals in 17 starts is a sensational record, and Wilson could feel hard done by about not starting more often.

The former Bournemouth striker averages a Sofascore rating of 7.02 in the Premier League, ranking him seventh in the Newcastle squad.

April was an impressive month for Wilson, scoring eight goals in just seven games, according to WhoScored.

If Howe can regularly get Wilson and Isak into the same side, it could be a deadly partnership on Tyneside.