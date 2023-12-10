Highlights Guglielmo Vicario and Callum Wilson clashed towards the end of Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle.

Callum Wilson slammed Vicario for his behaviour in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Tottenham is in a better position than Newcastle in the Premier League standings and looks ahead to their next match against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson was left furious with the actions of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as the two paired clash while Magpies were on the receiving end of a 4-1 rout in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s ended their five-game winless streak in their league, with red-hot left-back Destiny Udogie opening the scoring in the 26th minute. It took Richarlison just 12 minutes to double the hosts' lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as the Brazilian swept their second strike past a stationary Martin Dubravka. Richarlison then bagged his second of the afternoon 15 minutes after emerging from the tunnel for the second half, while captain Son Heung-min put the final nail in the coffin from the spot kick five minutes shy of the final whistle.

A consolation goal for the visiting side came in stoppage time as Wilson unselfishly squared the ball to Joelinton, who got Newcastle on the board with a first-time finish. While the England ace can take some sort of solace in setting up Newcastle’s only goal of the affair, he wasn’t best pleased with some unpleasantries after the full-time whistle was blown, particularly from Vicario.

Full-time chaos between Wilson and Vicario

Tensions blew over between the two sides upon the final whistle

Although his side had just reigned triumphant against a well-rehearsed Newcastle side, Vicario - who has been a valiant figure between the posts for Tottenham since arriving - opted to get in the face of Wilson after the pair had clashed earlier in the meeting.

In the 95th-minute, with the game already dead and buried, Wilson’s headed effort bounced directly into Vicario’s hands, much to the excitement of the Spurs shot stopper. As he emerged from his goalmouth with the ball in hand, Vicario sprinted past Wilson while making faces towards the former Bournemouth forward, which, in turn, rubbed him up the wrong way and caused them both to clash.

Wilson left furious with Vicario in post-match interview

Callum Wilson: ‘It’s just a lack of respect’

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the 31-year-old was evidently frustrated with Vicario. Referencing Jordan Pickford’s well-documented antics as the Toffees put Newcastle to the sword in a 3-0 victory last weekend, Wilson believed Vicario’s recent antics showed a ‘lack of respect’, though admitted he was happy to move on after saying his piece.

“There’s a way to win, isn’t there? I think we’ve seen it in the week when Everton were winning and [Jordan] Pickford was messing around. “You know, the goalkeeper [Vicario] for the header, he starts pulling faces and messing around, it’s just a lack of respect I thought. But I said my piece, we’re grown men, we move on.”

And Vicario has duly responded on social media. Angered and perplexed by Wilson's post-match remarks, Spurs' star goalkeeper took to Instagram to give his two cents on the fuelled situation. "Respect is given… to everyone that respects me!" he posted on his story, accompanied by a picture of the two face to face and Sky Sports' Instagram caption of Wilson's comments.

What next for Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur

In terms of respective moods, Tottenham will be the much happier side – and not just because of the recent result, but because of the overall standings. In the England top tier, the north Londoners are four points adrift and two places ahead of Eddie Howe’s outfit. By virtue of their eighth-place finish in 2022/23, Tottenham do not have any sort of European football as part of their current schedule and, therefore, look ahead to travelling to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

2023/24 Premier League table - Top 7 (as of 10/12/23) Position Team Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36/15 +21 37 2. Arsenal 16 11 3 2 33/15 +18 36 3. Aston Villa 16 11 2 3 35/20 +15 35 4. Manchester City 16 10 3 3 38/18 +20 33 5. Tottenham Hotspur 16 9 3 4 33/23 +10 30 6. Manchester United 16 9 0 7 18/21 -3 27 7. Newcastle 16 8 2 6 33/21 +12 26

Newcastle, on the other hand, are tasked with a Wednesday evening meeting with AC Milan to decide their Champions League fate. Currently sitting bottom of the group, the Magpies will host the Italian powerhouse, vying for nothing less than three points, given there is a chance (albeit a narrow one) of progressing into the knockout stages.