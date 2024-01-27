Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing Callum Wilson, but a deal could be difficult due to Newcastle's stance on the forward.

The Hammers are looking to add a new striker to support their chase for European football, with the potential for Bowen to play in his preferred position.

Newcastle may be open to selling Wilson for around £18m to invest in younger talent, with interest from AC Milan, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid.

West Ham United are interested in signing Newcastle striker Callum Wilson before the window slams shut at the end of the month, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that a deal could be difficult to get over the line due to the Magpies' stance on the forward.

The Hammers recently secured their first signing of the January transfer window, with Kalvin Phillips joining the club on loan for the remainder of the season from Manchester City. The England international will be desperate to prove himself after a difficult time under Pep Guardiola, especially with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

With David Moyes guiding his side to sixth in the Premier League table, the capital club could be looking to add further reinforcements to support their chase to qualify for European football. A centre-forward could be considered a priority due to some issues Moyes has been forced to contend with in attack.

West Ham monitoring Callum Wilson

So far this season, Jarrod Bowen has been utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role fairly regularly due to Michail Antonio spending time on the treatment table. Considering his lack of minutes, it's clear that Danny Ings isn't overly fancied by Moyes, so the Hammers might be considering bringing in a new striker to allow Bowen to play in his favoured position, on the right-hand side of attack.

Callum Wilson's statistical averages vs Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Callum Wilson Michail Antonio Goals 0.86 0.22 Shots 3.58 1.00 Shots on target 1.85 0.44 Shots on target percentage 51.7 44.4 Expected goals (xG) 0.90 0.20 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 26/01/2024

According to MailOnline, West Ham are among the clubs who are monitoring Wilson ahead of a potential move before the window slams shut next week. AC Milan and Chelsea are also reportedly taking a look at his situation, but you'd imagine the Magpies won't be desperate to allow him to depart.

However, for the right price, anyone at Newcastle could be available, and it's understood that the North East outfit would be open to sanctioning a sale for around £18m. At the age of 31, Eddie Howe's side may look to go in a different direction and use the money received to invest in younger talent. Atletico Madrid were the first team to make a play to try and secure his signature this month, but the Magpies rejected a loan offer from the Spanish club as they hold out for a permanent sale if Wilson is going to depart at all.

Alex Crook - West Ham 'mentioned' in Wilson race

Crook has suggested that he doesn't believe Wilson, who has previously been described as 'outstanding' by Howe, will be for sale this month, with his representatives actively touting him for a move. The talkSPORT reporter adds that West Ham have been mentioned to him in the race to secure the signature of Wilson, with Chelsea also linked. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"What I know about Callum Wilson is that despite Newcastle's silence, he's not for sale. I think his people are actively touting him hence the Juventus and Atletico Madrid links. West Ham have been mentioned to me as well and Chelsea have been linked. I think they want a number nine, definitely, but they can't pay big money because they've spent £1bn. It's a bit of a domino effect I think. If they get a number nine, then Broja will probably go out. Fulham and Wolves are after him. Not sure West Ham are anymore. Apparently, David Moyes is unconvinced by his form since returning from injury. So yeah, Wilson will be a good fit at Chelsea."

West Ham 'advancing' in Osman deal

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham have pulled away from Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Nordsjaelland star Ibrahim Osman, who is a product of the Right to Dream academy, where Mohammed Kudus also graduated.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that talks are advancing between the two clubs as the Hammers look to finalise a deal. West Ham are set to pay in the region of around £15m to prise him away from the Danish club. The 19-year-old might not make an immediate impact at his age, but Osman has bags of potential and would be a smart signing for the future.