Everton are reportedly weighing up the prospect of offering a new contract to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the soon-expected Friedkin Group's takeover potentially adding a "fresh impetus" to negotiations, reveals Mark Douglas.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has previously shown a reluctance to approach the negotiation table, with the thought that he may well have a plethora of options available, were he to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer.

However, the proposed takeover may signal a new and exciting project in Merseyside, which may be sufficient to turn his head away from an exit.

'Fresh Bid' Expected from Everton for Calvert-Lewin

The striker's contract is nearing expiry

As per Douglas, Everton had approached the striker last month about a new deal, but Calvert-Lewin was evidently reluctant to discuss a new contract at that point. Now, with a full takeover on the horizon, the Toffees may see themselves in a better position to negotiate by December, and sources close to the situation expect a "fresh bid" to be made as well.

It follows after interest in Calvert-Lewin was revealed last summer, with Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester United all reported to have considered a proposal. However, in the end, only Newcastle initiated talks, but eventually opted against the move due to excessive wage demands. During the summer of last year, Roma had also launched an attempt to sign Calvert-Lewin, which denotes plenty of interest both within the country and overseas.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Matches 32 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.95 Aerial duels won per 90 5.68

It seems a world away when Calvert-Lewin was asserting his dominance as one of the top strikers in the Premier League, most notably in the 2020/21 season where he recorded an impressive 16-goal outlay. However, his output has since diminished, both due to injuries and inconsistent form.

In fairness, though, early signs this season have shown slight promise - the forward has found the back of the net twice and assisted another one in his six league appearances so far. If Sean Dyche were to unlock the best version of his man, it would undoubtedly be massively beneficial to their domestic goals this term.

Jose Mourinho Could Move to Everton

The Friedkin Group may look to upgrade on their manager

As revealed by Football Insider, all-time great Jose Mourinho is reportedly a "strong option" to replace Dyche as the new Everton manager.

Dan Friedkin does not see the Englishman in the future of the Merseyside club, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Dyche is not expected to stay on for another season. Instead, the new club owner is keen to bring Mourinho to the helm, who he previously worked with at Roma.

Dyche has steered what would otherwise be an inevitably sinking ship to Premier League safety on multiple occasions, in spite of points deductions last season, but the arrival of Mourinho at the club would certainly inspire an intriguing project. The Portuguese icon only recently signed on as manager for Turkish outfit Fenerbache, but sources at Football Insider were insistent that a return to England may still be on the cards.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - correct as of 5/10/2024.