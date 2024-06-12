Highlights More regular season games and increased passing have shifted the modern NFL.

Offenses are more pass-heavy in today's game, diluting the significance of historic records.

Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record is likely to eventually fall.

With passing more in vogue than ever and an 18-game schedule looking inevitable, Calvin Johnson knows it’s only a matter of time before his historic receiving record falls:

I mean, it's bound to fall at some point the way it's going, so it is what it is. I held it down, I don't know even know how long, over a decade now.

In 2012, the 6’5”, 240-pound monster known as Megatron unleashed the greatest receiving season to date with 122 catches for 1,964 yards. That broke Jerry Rice’s previous record of 1,848 yards, which stood for 17 years! Now, a new era of football will likely usher in a cavalcade of record breakers.

Related O.J. Simpson Still Holds Three NFL Records O.J. Simpson set several NFL records during his NFL MVP-winning season in 1973, three of which still stand.

Calvin Johnson Sees the Writing on the Wall

More games and increased passing have changed the game

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comparing passing rates from 2012 to 2023 doesn’t reveal the massive gap you’d expect. In 2012, 11 teams threw the ball at least 60% of the time. In 2023, that number was just seven. However, in 2012, three teams threw less than half the time.

This past season, no team dropped below 50%. The top end may not have changed as much as we thought, but the entire league has shifted toward a more pass-centric style of offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Calvin Johnson holds the record for average receiving yards per game at 86.1 yards among players who have played at least 100 games.

Throwing for over 5,000 yards used to be hallowed ground, reserved for the likes of Drew Brees and Peyton Manning. Then, in 2018, Ben Roethlisberger eclipsed that number, closely followed by Jameis Winston.

Calvin Johnson Career Stats Stat Johnson Receptions 731 Receiving Yards 11,619 Receiving TDs 83 Carries 19 Rushing Yards 167 Rushing TDs 1

We may see a course correction at some point when offenses revert to running the ball as defenses become too geared toward passing. Unfortunately, even if we see that return to pounding the rock, Roger Goodell and his bosses appear hell-bent on making even more money. That means more games, which slightly dilutes the significance of many records. As Johnson sees it:

They want more offense, man, so at some point [it's going to happen]. You got to be healthy. You got to play really a full 17 now. … That's the key. You got to be healthy. If you can play 17, guys have put up numbers, you're going to put up numbers. That 17, you get that extra game to put another 150 or 200 [yards].

Since Johnson set the record, two receivers have flirted with passing his all-time mark. In 2015, Julio Jones racked up 1,871 yards, and in 2021, Cooper Kupp came just 17 yards shy.

This past season, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb posted the seventh and ninth-best receiving seasons by total yards, respectively. Ultimately, the writing is on the wall, but it’s not exactly the same wall that Johnson authored his masterpiece on.

Source: Kevin Patra

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.