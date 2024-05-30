Highlights The Titans added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason to boost their receiving corps significantly.

Treylon Burks has the potential to be a standout WR.

Ridley compares Burks' potential to some elite NFL receivers.

The Tennessee Titans got a massive boost in the offseason on offense when they signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal worth $92 million. He joined a receiving core that already has some big names including DeAndre Hopkins and most recently Tyler Boyd.

There is young talent that shows promise for the future in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. But there has been one playmaker that has caught the attention of Ridley: the Titans' 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks. Ridley was asked about Burks and how he fits in with the rest of the Titans' receiving corps and told the media via Ben Arthur from Fox Sports:

“This dude is a freak, like seriously, bro... He’s gonna be a stud. There’s no worries.”

It has been a slow start for Burks in his young NFL career, posting 665 yards and one touchdown in 22 games. He has shown promise when he has been on the field, but lower leg injuries and a concussion have resulted in him missing 12 games in the last two seasons.

Can Treylon Burks Become The Receiver He Was Drafted To Be?

Burks was a first round pick, with plenty of upside

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his NFL career, Burks had a concussion and a toe injury during the 2022 season while adding a knee and another concussion in 2023.

Treylon Burks NFL Career Stats Year Games Played Receptions Yards Average Touchdowns 2022 11 33 444 13.5 1 2023 11 16 221 13.8 0

Burks was praised during the NFL Draft process for the rare ability to have size and speed. Many draft experts have compared him to current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Coincidentally, that's the exact player the Titans were trying to replace when they drafted Burks.

The Titans and Brown were in a contract dispute at the time, and rather than give Brown an extension, former Titans GM Jon Robinson sent Burks to Philadelphia in exchange for the 18th overall pick in 2022. The move has not panned out thus far, but the Titans seem confident that this year can be a breakout year for Burks.

That was one of the players Ridley compared Burks to when speaking to the media. He was compared to a couple of other major names too.

“What I see, he’s like Julio (Jones), A.J. Brown, he’s like T.O. (Terrell Owens). Dude that big (and) that fast, man? He’s a stud, man. You don’t have to worry about him.”

There are plenty of similarities between Burks and those receivers Ridley compared him to. They all have the size and speed to stretch the field and win the one-on-one battles with cornerbacks. Burks showed that time and time again during his college years at Arkansas, but has been limited in what he has been able to do in Tennessee.

Stiff competition with the Titans with the depth at receiver won't make things easier for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans ranked 29th in passing yards in the NFL last year, but were 15h in yards per attempt, suggesting there is some big play capability in their passing game.

While things have not gone according to plan for Burks, being surrounded by the stellar receiving core of Hopkins, Boyd, and Ridley should give him the mentorship he needs in the wide receiver room.

He was drafted by the Titans for a reason... To give them AJ Brown’s skillset for a cheaper price.

This is a pivotal year for Burks as those three receivers are between the ages of 29 and 31 and Tennessee needs younger talent to step up. The Titans are looking for Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine to be the future of the franchise and play a complementary role to Hopkins and Ridley in 2024.

If Burks has another down season for Tennessee, the team could look to trade him, as 2025 will be the final year of his rookie deal. We'll have to see if this new receiving corps, and new coach Brian Callahan's offense, can help Burks realize his potential.

Source: Ben Arthur, Fox Sports

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.