Key Takeaways Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce are injured, uncertain for Week 3.

Cam Akers is expected to have a significant role in Week 3.

Akers is a crucial waiver wire pickup for fantasy managers.

During the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL NFL Fantasy Football season, the high-powered Houston Texans ’ offense has already experienced injury issues among its running backs.

Former pro bowler Joe Mixon , who had a great Week 1 performance, hurt himself during Week 2. Dameon Pierce , the team’s RB2, also hurt himself in Week 1, which caused him to miss Week 2. The Texans have not announced whether either of them will play in Week 3, as Houston is set to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

It is clear that neither of them will be completely healthy. This is where Cam Akers , the team’s RB3 entering the season, can step in. Akers is slated to go off in Week 3 and is a must-add option off the waiver wire.

Injury News On Houston’s Running Backs

The Texans’ running back room is thin right now

Credit: Brett Coomer

In Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears, Houston’s leading rusher, Mixon, injured his ankle. He missed some time and returned to the game with a lightened workload. Once returning, he was not particularly effective, although that is not entirely his fault as he was used very cautiously.

Mixon has not played with the team this week, missing all practices. His status for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Vikings has not been finalized; however, his chances are not looking great.

Pierce, who missed Week 2 due to an ongoing hamstring injury, also didn’t practice this week. As his injury is more long-term (he has been dealing with it for longer), the Texans will likely approach with caution regarding his playing on Sunday.

This is where Akers comes in to play.

Outlook for Cam Akers In Week 3

Expect him to see a larger volume than in Weeks 1 and 2

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Akers stepped in for the beaten-up Mixon in Week 2 and faired quite well. In seven attempts, he rushed for 32 yards (4.57 yards per carry) and caught one pass for three yards. Although those stats don’t add up to many fantasy points, with a major increase in volume, those averages could make for a great Week 3 performance.

Akers, who was previously the starting running back for the Los Angeles Rams, has had some success. In 2022, when he played 15 games, he finished with 141.3 fantasy points (PPR) and as the overall RB33.

Pay attention to any news regarding Mixon or Pierce’s health, but for now, it looks like Akers will start. Fantasy managers who are thin at running back or are in need of a flex streamer should consider picking him up ASAP.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.