Highlights Cam Akers is making a solid case for a roster spot with the Houston Texans following his strong performance in the Hall of Fame Game.

Akers' resilience despite two Achilles tears makes him a valuable asset for the Texans, though he must prove capable of being the player he once was.

The Texans' offense is loaded with talent, which will make Akers' audition for the Week 1 depth chart even tougher.

The NFL preseason began in earnest on Thursday night, as the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears clashed in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

Though the game was canceled with 3:31 left in the third quarter (due to lightning storms in the area), there were plenty of positive takeaways for both teams involved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: This is actually the third time in Hall of Fame Game history (starting in 1962) that the game has been called early. The games in 1980 and 2003 were also called off in the second half due to severe lightning storms.

Running back Cam Akers was one of the stars of the show for Houston, rushing five times for 13 yards with a long of seven yards and catching two passes on two targets, including one for a 4-yard touchdown.

In an interview with NFL.com's Kevin Patra after the game, Akers commented on his strong performance, touting his own resiliency after returning from the second Achilles tear of his career last season:

"[My performance] makes me feel like I'm still me. Obviously, people are going to try to paint a narrative of who I am, the running back position or how it goes. But I just wanted to come out and show people that I'm still me and that I still make plays when given an opportunity. I'll continue to do that."

Akers is currently battling with special teams ace Dare Ogunbowale for the third spot on the Texans' running back depth chart. They currently sit behind offseason acquisition Joe Mixon and incumbent halfback Dameon Pierce.

Akers' Tenacity Cannot Be Doubted

The running back famously returned for the Rams' championship run in 2021

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Akers' career has been a winding one, as he started out his career as a hyped second-round prospect for the Los Angeles Rams, initially pegged as the heir apparent to fantasy legend Todd Gurley's throne in L.A.

Then, he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2021 offseason, missing all but the final game of the regular season. He then emerged as the team's back of choice during the playoffs, garnering 75 touches across four games as the Rams marched to their second Super Bowl victory.

Akers went on to have the finest season of his career to date in 2022, before ultimately falling out of favor with the coaching staff last season and getting traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September.

Cam Akers' Career Stats Year Team(s) Attempts Rush Yards Receiving Yards TDs 2020 LAR 145 625 123 3 2021 LAR 5 3 10 0 2022 LAR 188 786 117 7 2023 LAR & MIN 60 167 70 2

His Vikings tenure ended prematurely with another torn Achilles in Week 9 of last season, and he's been on the mend since. His first appearance with the Texans on Thursday was a positive one, though his road back isn't complete.

Even at just 25 years of age, two Achilles tears are a near-impossible thing for an athlete to come back from, let alone a running back. The position simply requires too much burst for anyone with surgically repaired Achilles in both legs to be effective.

And yet, Cam Akers' resolve should not be doubted. He miraculously returned in just seven months' time to appear during the Rams' 2021 playoff push, and he's had nearly nine months since this most recent injury to recover and rehab. If anyone is going to force the Texans' hand for a roster spot, it'll be him.

Of course, even if Akers makes the roster, he won't get a ton of play, barring a catastrophic string of injuries on an otherwise loaded offense.

Houston and the Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade over the offseason that will see Stefon Diggs team up with young phenom C.J. Stroud as the Texans make their push into the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders.

With the addition of Diggs, the Texans now have a WR1 to play alongside the breakout receiver tandem of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who both flourished as Stroud's top options in the passing game last year. Combined with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon, the Texans could usurp the Miami Dolphins for the title of "most explosive offense" in 2024.

Add that offense to a team with head coach DeMeco Ryans and a defense that added All-Pro edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a defensive line that already contained NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., and Houston has a pretty obvious recipe for success.

Exactly what role Akers will play in that success is yet to be determined, but the running back's resoluteness can't be denied. Don't be surprised to see Akers grab a spot on Houston's roster, and, with a few breaks, take some important snaps for the team in 2024.

Source: NFL.com

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.