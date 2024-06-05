Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is seeking one final contract extension to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have added valuable defensive talent this offseason, prioritizing getting younger on that side of the ball.

Heyward, a defensive cornerstone, has a strong case for a new deal due to his consistent performance and status as team leader, though the team must focus on the development of its younger players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone wholesale changes this offseason, from their quarterback room to their defense.

The team has added linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliot, and cornerback Donte Jackson to an already-suffocating unit this offseason, which also includes standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Cameron Heyward.

Heyward has been with the Steelers since being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he's earned six Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro honors in his career. Notably, Heyward has only gotten better with age, as all of those accolades have come since his age-28 season in 2017.

Now, Heyward is looking for a two-year contract extension to round out his playing days in the Steel City, though the team has been hesitant to match his demands. While speaking with reporters, including The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Heyward stood up for himself, saying that he deserved to be paid commensurate with his pedigree and talent.

Heyward did confirm that he'll be present for Mandatory Minicamp and Training Camp, regardless of what happens with his contract status. Still, the Steelers will be under pressure to re-sign their defensive captain and team leader, especially after giving the team's other All-Pros - outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick - market-setting contracts over the last few years.

Steelers' Defense Remains Elite, But Getting Older

The team must usher in the next era of defensive excellence before Heyward is gone

Since he became a full-time starter in 2014, Cam Heyward's 109 tackles for loss ranks him 7th among all players. That figure also ranks 2nd among defensive tackles, behind only the recently retired Aaron Donald.

He's long been an imposing force against the run, and his pass-rushing numbers have spiked since that first Pro Bowl season in 2017. Over the last seven seasons, Heyward has fallen short of 8.0 sacks just twice, and has crossed the double-digit threshold three times.

Cameron Heyward, Career Stats Stat Heyward Total Tackles 647 Sacks 80.5 Forced Fumbles 8 Fumble Recoveries 7 QB Hits 179

Last year was Heyward's worst in a long time, as he played just 11 games as he dealt with a torn groin. His 2.0 sacks were his worst single-season total since putting up 1.5 sacks as a 23-year-old in 2012.

Still, there should be no doubt that Heyward has earned the right to stay in Pittsburgh for as long as he wants. According to the man himself, he wants that to be for the rest of his career:

“There has been communication but nothing really to report on right now. There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys. I want to be one of these one-helmet guys. There is a hunger and desire there, but that doesn’t mean hanging it up and calling it a career. I have more bullets to fire.”

However, for as gifted and important to the Steelers defense as Heyward is, he's no longer the primary focus of opposing defensive coordinators. That title, of course, belongs to T.J. Watt.

Since debuting in 2017, Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 96.5, and his 107 tackles for loss are second only to Aaron Donald in that time. Add in his seven interceptions, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and 45 passes defended, and you have an unparalleled stat line for any defender over the last decade.

In 2020 and 2021, Watt led the league in sacks (15.0 in 2020, 22.5 in 2021) and tackles for loss (23, 21), winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the latter campaign. He's finished in the top three of the voting in each of his last four healthy seasons, and he's also a four-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. His accolades are as numerous as they are impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, Watt missed seven games due to a pectoral injury, which allowed outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to finish with the team lead in sacks (14.5). It was the first and only other time since his rookie season that Watt did not lead the Steelers in sacks (Cameron Heyward, 12.0).

While the Steelers are angling to have a competitive year in 2024, they must prioritize the development of their young stars on defense as players like Heyward (35), Watt (30 in October) and Fitzpatrick (28 in November) age.

Beyond the established stars, Porter Jr. (23 years old), Queen (24), nose tackle Keeanu Benton (22), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (26) are all young, proven players who should be capable of leading the defense once Watt, Fitzpatrick and Heyward reach the end of their respective careers. Even outside linebacker Nick Herbig Jr. (22) has impressed many on the Steelers' coaching staff.

The Steelers should do everything in their power to bring Heyward back, even if it means giving him a disproportionately large contract relative to his age and declining performance. The team's future, though, remains in the hands of the youngsters.

