Cam Newton showed that he still has something left in his arms after throwing an incredible ball during Auburn’s Pro Day yesterday.

Cam Newton’s time in the NFL has been nothing if not interesting. Having been drafted with the #1 pick in the 2011 Draft, he has experienced a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but there can be no doubt that the highs were some of the most electrifying football that we have seen in quite some time.

That was certainly true during his MVP season of 2015 when he put up 3,837 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, as well as 636 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers went 15-1, but sadly ended up losing in the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

Since then though, he has been through something of a decline and this past season wasn’t even able to get onto a team in the NFL, this dispute numerous teams going through various struggles at the position, either through injury or through bad play of the ones already there.

However, that might all be about to change after what happened during Auburn’s Pro Day yesterday.

Cam Newton still has a cannon

Pro Days are a way for those being selected in the upcoming draft to take part in a number of drills similar to the recent NFL Combine, only this time with the added comfort of working with their old teammates and coaches who will be more familiar with them than those who they worked with at the Combine.

Being an alum of the university, Newton decided to help out the young players by throwing some balls to them, and perhaps also using it as a chance to show NFL scouts that he can still offer something in this league, which he certainly showed with this throw of what looks to be 55 yards (own 5-yard line to the opposition 40).

Video: Cam Newton throws long bomb during Auburn Pro Day:

Can Cam Newton still do it in the NFL?

Newton has recently stated that he doesn’t think there are 32 quarterbacks in the league that are better than him, and whilst that might well be up for debate, given his track record it’s hard to think that there are 64 better than him, or even 96 when you include backups and 3rd stringers.

So Newton does absolutely deserve another chance in this league, even if it is just as a backup option somewhere, and hopefully a throw like this will be enough to get the scouts, general managers and head coaches noticing him once again.