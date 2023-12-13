Highlights Cam Newton calls several top quarterbacks game managers, undermining their impact and labeling them as players who aren't difference-makers.

Despite being called game managers, the quarterbacks Newton singled out are excelling in passing yards, completion percentage, and other key stats.

Newton's comments are particularly unfair to Brock Purdy, who is leading the league in passer rating and yards per attempt and has emerged as a major force this season.

Cam Newton had some choice words concerning some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL recently. According to the former NFL MVP and Panthers' star, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and Dak Prescott are all game managers.

During a recent episode of his 4th and 1 podcast, Newton had this to say about four QBs who are all leading teams at the top of their respective divisions:

Brock (Purdy), they're not winning because of him. He's not turning the ball over. He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right, as game managers, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff, and really, Dak Prescott... these are game managers. They're not difference makers.

All four quarterbacks are in the top-8 in passer rating

Brock Purdy - 116.9, Dak Prescott 107.5, Tua Tagovailoa 104.8, Jared Goff 94.8

To call a quarterback a game manager isn't necessarily an insult. A game manager is known to make smart decisions and limit costly turnovers. The quarterbacks that Newton cited, however, are doing much more than that. While all four quarterbacks have some talented pass-catching weapons, they've been able to make plays on their own to take their offense to the next level.

Purdy ranks second in the league for completed air yards per completion. Prescott and Goff rank second and third for on-target throwing percentage. Tagovailoa has thrived in a downfield passing attack despite having the lowest pocket time in the league at just 2.1 seconds.

A quartet of QBs that rank in the top seven in yards per attempt, top six for passing yards, and top eight for passing touchdowns can hardly be called game managers. Those stats show that these quarterbacks are making game-changing plays for their teams on a weekly basis. They may be game-managers, but they're also game-changers too.

(NFL Ranks) Pass Yards Pass TDs Completion % Yards/Attempt INTs Passer Rating Jared Goff 3,449 (6th) 21 (8th) 66.9 (T-6th) 7.4 (T-7th) 10 (T-6th) 94.8 (8th) Dak Prescott 3,505 (4th) 28 (1st) 69.3 (4th) 7.8 (T-4th) 6 (T-24th) 107.5 (2nd) Brock Purdy 3,553 (3rd) 25 (T-2nd) 70.2 (1st) 9.9 (1st) 7 (T-19th) 116.9 (1st) Tua Tagovailoa 3,697 (1st) 24 (4th) 70 (2nd) 8.5 (2nd) 10 (T-6th) 104.8 (3rd)

The comments are especially unfair to Purdy, whom the initial conversation was about. The 49ers QB is currently leading the league in passer rating and yards per attempt and is tied for second in touchdown passes. He may have been a game manager at times for San Francisco last season, but he has emerged as a true force this year, not to mention we've seen other quarterbacks in this system who have played a tier or two below how Purdy has looked so far.

Newton still believes that he can play in the league

Newton in 2021 with Panthers - 54.8% Cmp %, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 5.4 YPA

Still only 34 years old, Newton has made no secret of his desire to get back in the league. In April, he listed several QBs for whom he'd be willing to serve as a backup. The list included Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and interestingly, Tagovailoa.

During an episode of Robert Griffin III's podcast, Newton said he'd be willing to play for the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers' injury, noting that the Jets would have to give him big money. Unfortunately for Newton, and maybe the Jets too, that call was never made.

