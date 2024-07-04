Highlights Cam Newton names Lamar Jackson the greatest dual-threat QB of all time.

Lamar is on pace to surpass Newton in major QB categories.

It's too soon to declare Lamar the greatest, but he's in the conversation.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently stated in an interview that Lamar Jackson is the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all-time. Newton has always been a confident player and spoken highly about himself, but he won't give himself credit as the greatest dual-threat quarterback to ever play.

In the interview, Newton praised Lamar's speed and big-play abilities, which he didn't have. He admitted that while he was a dual-threat quarterback who played with power, he could get caught from behind, whereas Lamar wouldn't.

Lamar Jackson vs. Cam Newton: Career Statistics Stats Lamar Jackson Cam Newton Completion Percentage 64.5% 59.9% Passing Yards 15,887 32,382 Rushing Yards 5,258 5,628 Total Touchdowns 154 269

There's a major gap in career statistics, as Lamar has only started in 77 games, whereas Newton has started in 144. Considering Lamar has about half the starts that Newton had, you can kind of compare Newton's career performances and see that Lamar has been far more efficient, is already pretty close to surpassing Newton's career rushing yards, and is on track to pass him in passing yards and total touchdowns.

Newton isn't the only one to ever have high praise for Lamar, as Steve Young also said he could become one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. With all of this praise, does that mean he could actually be the greatest dual-threat quarterback ever?

Lamar Is Among The Great Dual-Threat QBs Of All Time

It's too soon to say Lamar is definitively the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time

Greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time? Maybe it's too soon to say, but he's up there as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks ever. Newton and Lamar are up there, along with Michael Vick, Steve Young, and even Josh Allen. It's difficult to give him the title so early in his career because, nowadays, the majority of quarterbacks entering the league are dual-threat players. Lamar can be credited for kicking off a new era in the NFL, but he's followed by many other talented dual-threat quarterbacks, like Allen.

In another five or 10 years, we might look at Lamar as the definitive best among dual-threat quarterbacks. It might be overeager to say this now after only six seasons of Lamar. Of course, this is subjective, but it feels premature with a new way of quarterback play coming into the NFL.

