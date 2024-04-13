Highlights The Knicks swept the season series versus the Nets, and tied the all-time head-to-head series at 107.

An altercation escalated between Cam Thomas and OG Anunoby after Thomas fouled Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks secured home-court advantage in the playoffs, aiming for the second seed behind the Bucks.

The head-to-head matchup between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets now sits tied at 107 all-time, following a huge comeback win by the Knicks on Friday night.

New York found themselves down by as much as 17 in the game, after an abysmal start which saw them miss 12 of their first 14 shots. Brooklyn took advantage by making shot after shot, led by Cam Thomas who went 6-for-7 in the first half with 22 points, and the Nets appeared flawless in that span.

But the second half would be all Knicks. Thomas was held scoreless in the second half, mostly due to the defense of OG Anunoby. Anunoby also made some critical three pointers down the stretch, and combined with Jalen Brunson’s 30 points and 11 assists, the Knicks pulled away with the 111-107 victory to sweep the season series versus Brooklyn.

Controversy on the Court

An altercation broke out towards the end of the game

The game was not all rainbows and roses, however. In the final seconds of the game, Thomas attempted to foul Brunson, but the move was too aggressive and caused Brunson to be pushed to the ground.

This resulted in a small altercation between Thomas and Anunoby, who confronted the Nets star as he disapproved of the foul move. All throughout, boos rained down from the Garden faithful and the pair had to be separated by an official. The crowd would then go on to chant “OG” in support of Anunoby.

The play was called a common foul on Anunoby, and a technical foul on Thomas. After the game, Thomas had a different reaction to the altercation, claiming that Anunoby flopped.

“He just over exaggerated and flopped… So kudos to him for that… He got a tech on me though, I don’t like that.” – Cam Thomas

Brunson came to the defense of Anunoby, glad that he stuck up for his teammate without wanting to get into too much detail.

Playoff Implications for Knicks

New York secure home-court advantage in first round

This game carried playoff implications for the Knicks, who have officially secured home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs with this win. The victory, their fourth straight, ensured that New York would not finish lower than the fourth seed.

“I heard the lights are really bright in MSG during that time. So that’s really big for us.” – Josh Hart

If the Knicks win their final game versus the Chicago Bulls, and the Milwaukee Bucks lose out, the Knicks will finish with the second seed. However, since the Bucks own the tiebreaker against New York, any other outcome will result in the Knicks finishing with the third seed, while the Bucks would get the second seed.

Sunday’s stretch of matchups will determine the final standings of what has been a tight Eastern Conference this season. The Knicks will have a chance to lock up the second seed and their first 50-win season since 2013, while the Nets will look to finish out their disappointing season against the surging Philadelphia 76ers.